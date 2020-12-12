Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Rising concerns regarding the effects and safety of drugs or medical products will have a major impact on pharmacovigilance outsourcing (PVO) market over the coming years. Various initiatives undertaken to strengthen the industry will also impact the expansion of PVO. For instance, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) functioning as the National Coordination Center (NCC) is essentially involved in the regulations of pharmacovigilance services and the promotions of safe use of medicines in India.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3030

Established providers of PVO services include Axis Clinicals, Covance, Accenture, TCS, BioClinica (Cinven), and Infosys, among numerous others. These firms have adopted several strategies of growth including acquisitions and mergers with other companies that help them to capitalize on industry opportunities.

Global pharmacovigilance outsourcing market size has been expected to reach for more than USD 10.5 billion in annual value by the year 2026. Explained below are some of the trends impacting the business outlook:

1) Initiatives taken by various government bodies

PV outsourcing has been readily supported by governments and various other regulatory bodies. Government bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration And the EMA have made efforts to raise the safety regulations in association with the commercialization of drugs. This has majorly resulted in the pressure to produce safer drugs. The rise in the complications concerning drug safety has further triggered the demand for PV outsourcing services.

The World Drug Safety Congress located in Europe has been aiming at pushing over 550 drug safety, pharmacovigilance, data analytics and various other key players across the biopharma sector. This move is to explore all the application of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as big data in patient centric approaches, pharmacovigilance as well as any benefits and risk strategies.

The U.S. FDA had approved PADE, Post-marketing Adverse Drug Experience, in the year 2018, to be able to outsource activities to all the contractors, consultants and third-party vendors. These activities may act as a key contributor towards impacting pharmacovigilance outsourcing industry trends over the coming years.

2) Increased focus and adoption form biopharma companies

The biopharmaceutical firms as well as pharmaceutical companies have been preferring activities related to outsourcing drug safety. The firms which do not possess any in-house pharmacovigilance units, can be highly dependent on different service providers like business process outsourcing (BPO) companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

Additionally, all the major drug manufacturers working in developed nations have been focused on outsourcing the PV services to lower the operational costs and expenses. This will help open a growth opportunity across the developing nations and will induce considerable expansion of PVO market size in the near future.

3) Growing demand for PV services for clinical trials

There is a growing demand for pharmacovigilance services to be able to report adverse situations that are encountered throughout clinical trial phases. A number of biotech and pharma companies are involved in the manufacturing of drugs tend to outsource pharmacovigilance activities as it helps in ensuring the efficacy and efficiency as well as the quality of the product.

The pre-marketing pharmacovigilance outsourcing services had been valued at nearly USD 950 million in the year 2019 and the above-mentioned factors will be major contributors for PVO industry growth. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the impending need for effective medicines worldwide will fuel clinical trials, influencing PV demand.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/pharmacovigilance-outsourcing-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market, By Service

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Pre-marketing services

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Clinical pharmacovigilance services

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Case processing services

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Safety data management services

4.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Medical review

4.2.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Post-marketing services

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Knowledge process outsourcing services

4.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. IT solutions and services

4.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market, By Service Provider

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Contract research organization (CROs)

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Business process outsourcing (BPOs)

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)