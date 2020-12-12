Durable Medical Equipment Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

A continuous upsurge in the number of surgical procedures and the rising prevalence of several disorders will inflate durable medical equipment market size in the coming years. These devices have numerous associated advantages, which will intensify their adoption globally.

Elderly people are increasingly suffering from several chronic diseases at a considerable pace. Rising requirement of durable medical equipment across the world has encouraged medical device behemoths to effectuate research & development activities, which will generate new opportunities for durable medical equipment industry players.

According to a research report published by GMI, durable medical equipment market size is likely to cross the $275 billion mark by 2026.

Described below are some of the major factors influencing durable medical equipment industry:

Rising demand for personal mobility devices

Based on product spectrum, durable medical equipment market is bifurcated into bathroom safety devices, incontinent pads, catheters, personal mobility devices, consumables & accessories, breast pumps, monitoring & therapeutic devices, and medical furniture. Among these, in 2019, personal mobility devices segment accounted for more than $18 billion and is anticipated to witness similar growth patterns in the ensuing years.

Personal mobility devices segment can be further divided into crutches & canes, wheelchair & scooter, walkers, and others. A large patient pool recorded to suffer from some kind of disability will enhance the adoption of wheelchair & scooters. A colossal part of the population is experiencing disability due to accidental injuries, which will escalate durable medical equipment industry size.

Surging preference for public payers

Elaborating on the payer segment, durable medical equipment market is segmented into private, out-of-pocket, and public payers. Medicare provided by public payers includes durable medical equipment that caters to the medical purpose and can be used repeatedly. Also, they provide a myriad range of plans with a plethora of benefits on durable medical equipment for efficient care of patients. This can be validated by the exemplary efforts of the Spanish National Health System. The service provider offers universal healthcare for free, which will induce demand for public payer segment. In this order, public payer segment is expected to register a 5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Numerous advantages provided by ambulatory surgical centers

Based on end-user, durable medical equipment industry is separated into ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare, hospitals, and others. In 2019, ambulatory surgical centers accrued almost 17% of the overall durable medical equipment market share. The growth can be attributed to a multitude of advantages, such as secure healthcare infrastructure and availability of better offerings than hospitals and diagnostic centers, offered by ambulatory surgical centers.

Ambulatory surgical centers provide shorter hospital stay, low risk of getting affected with hospital infection, and well-equipped devices, resulting in higher demand for these centers.

Advancing health infrastructure in Europe

Europe is witnessing rising disposable income and growing healthcare expenditure in recent times. Development of healthcare infrastructure and an upsurge in the affordability of people for advanced treatments are anticipated to play a major role in the growth of Europe durable medical equipment industry. Such driving factors had led Europe durable medical equipment industry to account for more than $38 billion in revenue in 2019.

