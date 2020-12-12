Solar Rooftop System Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Solar Rooftop System industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Solar Rooftop System producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Solar Rooftop System Market covering extremely significant parameters.

Key Players in This Report Include,

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (China), SunPower Corporation (United States), Trina Solar Limited (China), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (India), Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd. (South Korea), JA Solar Holdings (China), LONGi Solar (China), Risen Energy (China) and Talesun Solar Technologies (China)

Brief Summary of Solar Rooftop System:

The solar rooftop system is the most vital part of the generation of renewable power. It is used for producing solar energy and solar power consumption. These systems can be installed vacant roof space and offer lower transmission and distribution losses. It is being widely used due to its feature that helps in carbon emission reduction offering long term energy and ecological security. The solar rooftop systems provide better management of daytime peak loads with minimal technical losses as power consumption and generation are collocated.According to Bridge to India, in 2016, the Indian rooftop solar market has with a CAGR of 98% in the last four years to reach a total capacity of 1,020 MW. Due to this growing solar rooftop market in Asian countries are the major solar rooftop system manufacturers are focus on investing in this region.

Market Drivers

Growing Electricity Needs Worldwide

Expanding the Renewable-based Power Generation

Lower Transmission and Distribution Losses

Market Trend

The Increasing Number of Installations in Emerging Countries such as India

Restraints

High Initial Cost

The Global Solar Rooftop System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Solar Thermal), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Components (Solar panels, Charge Controller, Power Meter, Interactive Inverter, Consumer Load, Utility Service, Battery Bank, Main Switch Box), Installation Type (Grid-Connected, Off-Grid), Capacity (Upto 10 kW, 11 kW- 100 kW, More than 100 kW), Metering Arrangement (Net Metering, Gross Metering)

Regions Covered in the Solar Rooftop System Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Solar Rooftop System Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Solar Rooftop System Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Solar Rooftop System market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Solar Rooftop System Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Solar Rooftop System Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Solar Rooftop System market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

