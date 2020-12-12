A virtualized network of storage resources that isolate the control as well as the management part from the underlying hardware infrastructure is termed as software-defined storage. Storage Defined Networking or SDN has caused a paradigm shift in the networking as well as storage methodologies. Large vendors in the SDN market such as IBM, EMC, have focused and earned from the sales of specialized storage as well as SAN components. Also, startups have taken advantage and focused more on selling software based solutions to their customers.

Attributes such as increased cost savings, increased efficiencies, and increased flexibilities are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growing adoptions of software-defined storages. Lesser awareness in certain countries of the world and poor internet infrastructures hinder the adoptions of software-defined storages posing a challenge to the growth of the software-defined storage market. Increasing digitalization drives in the developing economies of the world coupled with the ballooning volume of unstructured data across enterprises provide new opportunities to the players operating in the software-defined storage market.

The global Software-defined Storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Software-defined Storage Market:

IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc. Also, NetApp Inc., AT&T Corporation, Red Hat Inc., VMWare Inc. (Dell Inc.)., and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are a few other important players in the software-defined storage market.

Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Software-defined Storage market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

