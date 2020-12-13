Cheshire Media

Headline

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities

ByAnderson Elena

Dec 13, 2020

According to the IMARC Group Enteral feeding devices consist of several tools and equipment that deliver food directly into the digestive tract through a feeding tube. Enteral feeding technique is primarily used for patients experiencing difficulties in the oral intake of food products, liquids, and nutritional supplements. Feeding pumps, enteral syringes, tubes, giving sets, and consumables are some of the common types of enteral feeding devices. These devices provide consistent delivery of food containing proteins, carbohydrates, water, minerals, vitamins, etc.

Download PDF Brochure of the “report name” @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/enteral-feeding-devices-market/requestsample

The rising incidences of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and gastrointestinal ailments, are among the primary factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population who are prone to complications of immobility is also inducing the demand for enteral feeding devices. Additionally, the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, dementia, etc., that impact the patient’s ability to swallow is further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, the emergence of low-profile gastrostomy buttons that are suitable for both children and adult patients is also catalyzing the market growth. In the coming years, the rising demand for neonatal and preterm enteral feeding devices will continue to drive the global market.

For more information about this report, visit:
Buy this report @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/enteral-feeding-devices-market

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Enteral Feeding Pumps
  • Enteral Feeding Tubes
  • Giving Sets
  • Enteral Syringes
  • Consumables
  • Others

Breakup by Age Group:

  • Adults
  • Pediatrics

Breakup by Application:

  • Oncology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Neurology
  • Diabetes
  • Hypermetabolism
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Browse Related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/nucleic-acid-testing-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyvinyl-alcohol-technical-material-market-report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/digestive-health-products-market

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Amsino International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corporation, Fresenius Kabi Aktiengesellschaft (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA) and Moog Inc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

By Anderson Elena

Elena is an Analyst in the top leading market research company in USA (IMARC Group). She has total 8 years of work experience.

Related Post

Headline

Digestive Health Products Market Research Report, Trends and forecast 2020-2025 IMARC Group

Dec 13, 2020 Anderson Elena
All News Headline

Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Current Technological Advancements on 2027|key players SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation

Dec 12, 2020 premiummarketinsights
Headline

Software-defined Storage Market Survey On Emerging Opportunities By 2025|Top Players IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, and Cisco Systems

Dec 12, 2020 premiummarketinsights

You missed

All News

options to watch Seahawks vs Jets as it will be shown on Fetch TV.

Dec 13, 2020 vriartuck
All News

Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 14 game

Dec 13, 2020 vriartuck
All News

NFL Falcons vs Chargers Live Stream Reddit – Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Atlanta Falcons Online FREE Week 14 Football TV info, game time – Programming Insider

Dec 13, 2020 vriartuck
Headline

Digestive Health Products Market Research Report, Trends and forecast 2020-2025 IMARC Group

Dec 13, 2020 Anderson Elena