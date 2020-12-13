According to to the IMARC Group Digestive health products refer to several edible items consumed to maintain optimum acid levels in the stomach, along with enha ncing the absorption and digestion of nutrients. These products mainly include fortified supplements, such as carotenoids, enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics, etc., dairy and baked goods, cereals, and non-alcoholic beverages obtained from various plant-, animal-, or microorganism-based sources. Digestive health products are enriched in soluble and insoluble fibers, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, etc., that help in preventing chronic gastrointestinal diseases and oxidative damage-related illnesses.

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal ailments and the rising geriatric population worldwide are primarily driving the demand for digestive health products. Furthermore, the sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy food habits of consumers have led to a growing occurrence of numerous lifestyle disorders. However, with the rising health-consciousness, consumers are now adopting nutrition-rich and fibrous food items, including various digestive health products. Additionally, several product innovations have led to the development of non-alcoholic digestive health beverages, which are healthier alternatives to their alcoholic counterparts and also aid in reducing anxiety and stress while improving digestive health.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global digestive health products market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, ingredient, form, product and distribution channel.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Enzymes

Others

Breakup by Form:

Capsules

Tablets

Powders

Liquid

Others

Breakup by Product:

Dairy Products

Bakery Products and Cereals

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods, Biogaia AB, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc., General Mills Inc., Lallemand Inc, Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé S.A., Pepsico Inc. and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

