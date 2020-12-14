Global Welding Equipment Market: Overview

Welding is a process of manufacturing or assembling employed to join materials such as metals and thermoplastics. Metals or thermoplastics are joined together by fusion of the intersecting materials. Welding is an evolving technology. Commonly implemented welding technologies include shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), gas metal arc welding (GMAW), flux-cored arc welding (FCAW), and submerged arc welding (SAW).

A majority of industrial products are manufactured by using the welding process. Hence, the demand for welding equipment to carry out the welding process is rising globally. However, use of new materials in various industries has led to the requirement for innovative welding technologies. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on the development of new welding machines and equipment to fulfill the rising demand. The concept of robotic laser welding is also gaining popularity across the globe. With help of robotic welding, manufacturers can weld parts in a quicker, better, consistent, and safe manner. The demand for robotic laser welding is high in the automotive industry, owing to the constant need for perfect joining of two parts.

In terms of technology, the welding equipment market can be classified into arc welding, resistance welding, oxy-fuel welding, laser beam welding, and others. The arc welding segment dominated the market for welding equipment in 2017 and is expected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period. Arc welding is the most preferred technology in the manufacture of pipelines, offshore structures, and other process equipment. Arc welding technology is widely applied for chassis parts, owing to ease of continuous joining and high strength and rigidity of joints that the technology provides. Advanced arc welding technologies are also being introduced to improve productivity and efficiency. The increasing trend of reduction in the weight of car bodies is driving the demand for advanced arc welding technologies.

According to the level of automation, the market for welding equipment has been classified into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. Automatic welding machines are highly preferred across various industries. They are being adopted on a large scale across industries to accelerate the production process and manufacture high-quality products. Manufacturing units across industries are installing automated welding assembly lines to attain maximum speed of the welding process and yield better products. Various industries including automotive and building & construction are becoming highly automated. Hence, companies are adopting automatic welding machines. Manufacturers of welding equipment are also conducting extensive research to develop welding technology and equipment that can help in welding new types of materials used across various industries.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46884

Global Welding Equipment Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the welding equipment market has been classified into automotive & transportation, building & construction, marine, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, metalworking, and others. Growth of the automotive & transportation sector is anticipated to drive the welding equipment market between 2018 and 2026. Production of cars is set to outpace sales during the forecast period, as global carmakers are strengthening their domestic output. The welding equipment market is expected to benefit from this factor in the near future, as automotive is one of the key end-user industry segments of the market. Various materials such as steel, glass, rubber, copper, aluminum, and plastic are used in different parts of a vehicle. Metals employed in the manufacture of automobiles are joined by using different methods. These include temporary methods such as bolts, screws, and rivets and permanent methods such as welding. Automotive & transportation was the key end-user segment of the welding equipment market in 2017.

Based on region, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global welding equipment market from 2018 to 2026, followed by Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to rising demand from automotive, transportation, electronics, heavy machinery, and construction industries in Europe. Moreover, remarkable increase in energy efficiency offered by robotic welding equipment is anticipated to augment the demand for these equipment in Europe and North America in the near future. Also, significant government investments in the U.S. are expected to fuel the welding equipment market in the country during the forecast period.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-sales-of-consumer-electronic-products-generates-prominent-expansion-avenues-in-specialty-carbon-black-market-tmr-301182387.html

Global Welding Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global welding equipment market include Daihen Corporation, Air Liquide SA, Bohler Thyssen Welding USA Inc., Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd., Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., ARCON Welding, LLC, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, ACRO Automation Systems, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Banner Welder Inc., and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=46884