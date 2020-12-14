Costly Mechanical Seal Failures in Process Industries Underpins Unmet Need

Over the past decade, process industries have increasingly laid emphasis on the reliability of mechanical seals they employ in their plants. The simple function of these seals is to provide sealing to fluid in either rotating shaft or the housing structure. Nonetheless, the factors underlying the apt choice in a process application is anything but easy. Equipment manufacturers in the mechanical seals market are on their heels to meet the wide cross-section of demands in end-use industries, especially the chemical industry. The growing incidence of mechanical seal failures leading to costly plant downtime in the industry is what makes their task tougher. Meeting the industry needs of harsh conditions may be the singular factor motivating innovation in the mechanical seals market.

Stringent Regulations Bolster Uptake in Chemical Industries

In various other end-use industries a variety of mechanical seals have witnessed growth in demands. Applications include the automotive, food and beverages, HVAC, mining, agriculture, and water and wastewater industries. The HVAC is one of the applications where the uptake rate is promising. Growing adoption of HVAC technologies in residential, commercial, and industrial applications is one of the drivers for the demand. Another set of the applications which have been spurring the demands in emerging economies is from water and wastewater, and chemical industries. A large chunks of demands have been noticed in Asia Pacific, propelled by the rapid pace of industrialization.

The need for filtering out hazardous fluids and gases in industrial process is also encouraged by changing environmental regulations in various economies. Regulations have largely focused on improved the safety of plants and their economic viability over a period of time.

Challenging Operating Conditions to Pave Way for Innovations

Advances made in materials used for making mechanical seals have been instrumental in increasing their functionality and reliability in custom-made use. Further, the adoption of better bearing components has helped improved the prospective uptake in recent years. The varying operating conditions, in addition, to which mechanical seals are used are propelling new product developments in the mechanical seals market.

Mechanical Seals Market: Overview

Mechanical seals prevent leakage of a fluid (liquid or gaseous) through the clearance between a shaft and the fluid container. The seal rings of a mechanical seal sustain mechanical force generated by springs or bellows and the hydraulic force generated by the process fluid pressure. Mechanical seals protect systems from external influences and contaminations. They are primarily utilized in automobiles, ships, rockets, industrial pumps, compressors, residential pools, dishwashers, etc.

Mechanical Seals Market: Driver & Restraints

The global mechanical seals market is primarily driven by increase in the demand for these seals in various pumps and compressors applications. Installation of mechanical seals, instead of packing, results in reduction of power consumption and enhances the life of bearings. Transition from packing to mechanical seals is anticipated to drive the mechanical seals market during the forecast period. Adoption of mechanical seals in pumps and compressors reduces the maintenance and operation cost of the system and ensures leakage safety and mitigation of airborne pollution. Increase in acceptability of mechanical seals by processing industries is anticipated to drive the global mechanical seals market.

Mechanical Seals Market: Key Segments

In terms of type, the mechanical seals market can be divided into conventional seals, pusher seals, non-pusher seals, unbalanced seals, balanced seals, cartridge seals, others. Pusher seals are inexpensive and commercially available in a wide range of sizes and configurations. Balanced mechanical seals have the ability to sustain higher pressures and are suitable for handling liquids that have low lubricating capacity. Cartridge seals utilized in pumps have lower maintenance costs and reduce seal setting errors.

Based on arrangement, the mechanical seals market can be divided into single seal and double seal. The double seal segment accounted for a significant share of the global mechanical seals market in 2017. Demand for double seals is higher than single seals, as double seals handle toxic & hazardous liquids, suspended abrasives, and corrosives effectively.

In terms of end-use industry, the mechanical seals market can be segregated into chemical processing, HVAC, food & beverage, marine, mining & ore processing, oil & gas, agriculture, steel, water & wastewater, and others. The oil & gas segment held a major share of the global mechanical seals market in 2017. Increase in utilization of mechanical seals in the oil & gas industry has led to significant savings in fluid losses, downtime, seals, and maintenance work. Mechanical seals are widely employed in harsh conditions such as well drilling, fresh water distribution, lift stations, and wastewater treatment in the water & wastewater industry. Introduction of mechanical seals in cooling towers, hot & cold water, circulation pumps, booster pumps, boiler feed, and fire pumps in the HVAC industry is also expected to drive the global mechanical seals market.

Mechanical Seals Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global mechanical seals market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global mechanical seals market in 2017, due to rapid industrialization in developing economies in the region such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Expansion of chemical processing and waste & wastewater industries is projected to propel the demand for mechanical seals in Asia Pacific in the next few years. North America and Europe held a significant share of the global mechanical seals market, owing to the development of infrastructure and on-going advancements in the HVAC industry in these regions. Demand for global mechanical seals market sin the Middle East is estimated to increase owing to the expansion of the oil & gas industry in this region.

Mechanical Seals Market: Key Players

Eminent players operating in the global mechanical seals market include A.W. Chesterton Company, AESSEAL plc., EagleBurgmann Germany GmbH & Co. KG, Federal-Mogul LLC, Flex-A-Seal, Inc., Flowserve Corporation, HUTCHINSON, John Crane, Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. Key players in the global mechanical seals market are focusing on strengthening their client agreements and encouraging partnerships and collaborations with end-user processing industries in order to consolidate their market share.

