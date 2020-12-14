Global Duckweed Market: Overview

Waterfowls efficiently eat waterfowls. Duckweeds are plants that come with the properties of a weed. These waterfowls can thrive and out-compete other plants irrespective of the prevalence of various environmental challenges, such as nutrient deficiency, cold, drought and others. Duckweeds are grown, thrive on nutrient-rich water, and come with very high concentration of various trace minerals, especially xanthophylls and carotene, which makes a duckweed meal an extremely nutritious and valuable substitute of poultry and other meat products. It is a very rich source of vitamin A and vitamin B for human beings. Multiple health benefits of the plant is estimated to encourage growth of the global duckweed market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Similar to various other plant species, hot climate is considered conducive for the growth of duckweed. These plants are very dense in nature. Going by its, duckweeds are eaten by ducks. The product is a plant based platform and are not suitable for the growth of prions or viruses, and bacteria, thereby making the duckweeds safe from contamination. Duckweeds are edible not only for human being but also for pigs and chickens

Form, end use, application, product type, and region are the five important parameters based on which the global duckweed market has been classified.

Global Duckweed Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global duckweed market is mentioned as below:

In August 2019, Parabel USA Inc. introduced pure protein hydrolysate that are made of duckweeds and are made in such a way that it becomes an allergen-free substitute for various plant proteins like pea and soy. This new product in Parabel’s Lentein product line is highly functional, comes with a complete profile of amino acid, and 65% to 70% of hydrolyzed protein. This new product is expected to find wide use in meat analogues.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global duckweed market comprise the below-mentioned:

Australian Aquatic Solutions

Green Orchid Nursery & Garden Center

Parabel Nutrition Inc.

Global Duckweed Market: Key Trends

The global duckweed market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Market Growth to Ride on the Back of Multiple Health Benefits of the Product

High demand from the aquaculture and animal feed industry is likely to propel growth of the global duckweed market over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. Duckweed is rapidly coming up as a highly nutritious food option for human beings as well. With a high protein percentage of 25% to 45%, this high protein food option is regarded as a much better option than soybean meal. Given appropriate conditions, duckweeds grow more than double within 36 hours, which makes it suitable for rapid reproduction thereby meeting the potential demand. All these factors are estimated to work in favor of the global duckweed market in the years to come.

In addition to being a highly nutritious food option, duckweeds also play the role of an economic source of renewable energy. Regarded as a biofuel, the use of duckweeds as an energy source is expected to observe rise in demand from various industries. It also finds use a substitute of industrial corns, which is utilized as a food for ruminants. Multiple uses of duckweeds is likely to open up plethora of opportunities for the development of the global duckweed market over the tenure of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Duckweed Market: Geographical Analysis

Duckweed is found in abundance in various parts of Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa. As such, this plant is used plentifully in these parts of the world. Asia Pacific is one of the leading consumers and producers of duckweeds and is mainly utilized for human consumption and animal feeding in the region. In Europe and America, the market is anticipated to observe growth due to its increased use in the process of wastewater treatment.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

