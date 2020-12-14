Digital Business Card Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Digital Business Card industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Digital Business Card producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Digital Business Card Market covering extremely significant parameters.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Switchit (United States), Adobe (United States), Techno Infonet (India), Haystack (Australia), Inigo (United States), L-Card (United States), About.me (United States), SnapDat (United States), CamCard (United States) and Knowee (Spain)

Brief Summary of Digital Business Card:

The digital business cards are replacing the market of Business cards. In this technology aspects, business contacts are instantly transferred to the user’s smartphone with the help of the android application, which allows the user to browse all contacts and store or retrieve contacts from the cloud. This also states as a customer-to-customer cards managing platform. The latest technology used in digital business cards is augmented reality and near field communications. The increasing trend of exchanging cards and forget about it. But with changing time people realize that a strong business relationship is built with meeting in-person and staying – in touch. As for coming major trends like building business communities and offline networking gaining. Digital Business cards help to engage people professionally and efficiently. In developed countries, nearly 68% of small and medium businesses believe that digital presence helps them in customer acquisition, which shows the future is digital and this includes business cards as well. North America is overflow with entrepreneurs, who know the importance of connection. Additionally, In North America, the app’s accuracy rate is very high this parameter drives this market. As the government is taking many initiatives in moving to go green, by adopting digitally, it also saves the cost of printing.

Market Trend

High Adoption from Enterprises with Analytic Feature

Low Labour Cost

Qualitative Printing

Market Drivers

Growing Number of Social Media Web Pages

Increasing Number of Government Initiatives towards Digitization

Rising Focus on the Mobile Experience, Prioritizing the Apple IOS and Android Apps

Opportunities

Growing Number of Companies and Sales Entrepreneurs in Emerging Economies

Growing Concern towards Go Green

The Global Digital Business Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Individual User, Business User, Enterprise Users (100+ Users)), Application (Business Owners, Sales Entrepreneurs, Marketing Agencies, Consultants, Events and Travels, Education & Training, Health and Beauty), Platforms (Android Devices, IOS Devices, Windows), Price Range (Pro (Premium), Enterprise), Technology (NFC, Augmented Reality), Features (Media Content, Video Integration, Location Map, Analytics, Integration with CRM, QR Code Mixed, Multiple Languages)

Regions Covered in the Digital Business Card Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Digital Business Card Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Digital Business Card Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Digital Business Card market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Digital Business Card Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Digital Business Card Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Digital Business Card market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

