Global Ginger Beer Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ginger Beer Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ginger Beer Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Affinity Beverages, LLC (United States), Maine Root Handcrafted Beverages (United States), Fever-Tree (United Kingdom), Q Mixers (United States), Goslings Rum Ltd (United States), Spindrift (United States), Bundaberg Brewed Drinks (Australia), Reeds, Inc (United States), Crabbies International (Scotland) and C-B Beverage Corp (United States)

Brief Overview on Ginger Beer

A cloudy drink produced by fermentation ginger root/ginger syrup, sugar, and yeasts which can be alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic is known as ginger beer. Ginger beer can be organic as well as inorganic. The organic ginger beer is produced from natural sweeteners, additives as well as naturally produced ginger roots. Moreover, inorganic beer contains artificial additives or chemical preservatives. The inorganic ginger beer is manufactured with the help of artificial fermenting chemicals instead natural fermentation.The research analyst at AMA estimates Ginger Beer market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.62%

Ginger Beer Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Alcoholic Beverage, Non-Alcoholic Beverage), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Grocerants, Specialist stores, Convenience stores, Mass merchandisers, Independent retailers, Online), Colour (Golden, Dry)

Market Drivers

Wide acceptance to western culture

High preference of alternate to beer and chilled beverages

Market Trend

Consumers are shifting from high-calorie beverages to the drinks which are less sweet and lighter in both taste and appearance

Restraints

Increasing concerns related to the added sugars and artificial ingredients

Presence of sodas and soft drinks lead to calcium depletion in the body

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Ginger Beer Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

