Key Players in This Report Include,

Dynapro (United States), Live Infinitely LLC (United States), Adidas (Germany), TheraBand (United States), Decathlon Group (France), SmarterLife Products LLC (United States), SPRI Products Inc (United States), Jordan Fitness (United Kingdom), Sivan Health and Fitness (United States), Rizhao Good Crossfit Co.,Ltd (China) and King Athletic (United States)

Brief Summary of Fitness Ball:

Fitness ball is a ball made of elastic and soft PVC rubber filled with air to form a large ball. They are large, heavy-duty inflatable balls with a diameter 45 cm to 75 cm. It is mostly used in athletic training, physical therapy, and exercise for improvement of the strength of the abs and the lower back. Using the Swiss ball during training will utilize many additional muscles to maintain stability and balance. Fitness balls also have various names like balance ball, gym ball, Swiss ball, stability ball and others. The rise in health awareness, as well as fitness activities among the consumer, is likely to grow the demand during the forecast period.

Market Trend

Raising Awareness of Fitness Activities among the People

Increasing Health Conscious Program in Developing Countries

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Gym and Fitness Clubs

Growing Demand among People for improving Muscle Strength, Balance and Flexibility

Opportunities

Technology Advancements Such as Versatility and Burst Resistant in Fitness Ball

Increasing Number of People with Hectic and Unhealthy Lifestyle

The Global Fitness Ball Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Large Fitness Ball, Small Fitness Ball, Medicine Ball, Small Weighted Toning Balls, Small Therapy Balls, Foot Massage Balls), Application (Gym, Yoga, Home Workouts, Others), Size Type (45cm Diameter, 55cm Diameter, 65cm Diameter, 75cm Diameter, 85cm Diameter, 100cm Diameter), Sales Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), Material Type (Rubber, PVC, Others)

Regions Covered in the Fitness Ball Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Fitness Ball Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Fitness Ball Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Fitness Ball Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Fitness Ball

Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Fitness Ball Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Large Fitness Ball, Small Fitness Ball, Medicine Ball, Small Weighted Toning Balls, Small Therapy Balls, Foot Massage Balls), Application (Gym, Yoga, Home Workouts, Others), Size Type (45cm Diameter, 55cm Diameter, 65cm Diameter, 75cm Diameter, 85cm Diameter, 100cm Diameter), Sales Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), Material Type (Rubber, PVC, Others))

5.1 Global Fitness Ball Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Fitness Ball Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Fitness Ball Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Fitness Ball Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Fitness Ball Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

