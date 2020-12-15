Cheshire Media

Property Management Software Market Report, Top Companies, Upcoming Trends and Demand by 2025

Anderson Elena

Dec 15, 2020

According to recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Property Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global property management software market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Property management software enables owners, managers, and operators to smoothly and automatically perform tasks related to their properties. These advanced systems can improve the control of real estate in the ever-changing market environment. The platform is available for various types of owned properties, including commercial, residential, real estate investment firms, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Property management software can be used for marketing, lease management, tenant and resident retention, and portfolio performance. There are two main types of software used to manage properties, including server-based and cloud property management software.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing presence of automated property management solutions has decreased human errors and enabled managers to allocate work assignments efficiently. This improvement has created expansion opportunities in the property management software market significantly. The onset of the pandemic induced by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has stalled the rise of property prices in the past year. This pause has attracted numerous personal and commercial property investors worldwide, which has created a high demand for effective property management software systems. Globally, property managers are gaining much awareness about these systems’ availability, which is further fuelling speedy development and advancement of property management software systems.

Get a PDF sample of this report for detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/property-management-software-market/requestsample

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2014-2019)
  • Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
  • Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Property Management Software Market 2020-2025 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

The report has segmented the global property management software market on the basis of component, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

  • Software
    • On-Premises
    • Cloud-Based
  • Services
    • System Integration
    • Training and Support
    • Consulting

Breakup by Application:

  • Non-Residential
    • Retail Spaces
    • Office Spaces
    • Hotels
    • Others
  • Residential
    • Multi-Family Housing
    • Single-Family Housing
    • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the property management software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Realpage Inc., Corelogic Inc., Appfolio Inc., MRI Software LLC, Yardi Systems Inc., Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation), Resman LLC, London Computer Systems Inc., Chetu Inc., Oracle Corporation and Console Australia Pty Ltd.

Explore report description with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/property-management-software-market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

