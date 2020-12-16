A study published on Lung Function Tester Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Welch Allyn (United States), Midmark Corporation (United States), Futuremed (United States), COSMED (Italy), MGC Diagnostics Corporation (United States), Nihon Kohden (Japan), CareFusion (United States), MIR ApS (Denmark), Vitalograph Ltd. (United Kingdom), NDD Medical Technologies, Inc. (Switzerland), Schiller AG (Switzerland), Jones Medical Equipment (United States), Advanced Medical Engineering (South Africa) and Benson Medical Instruments (India)

Pulmonary function tests (also called pulmonary function tests) are a variety of tests that check how well your lungs are working. The most basic test is spirometry. These devices measure the amount of air the lungs can hold. The test also measures how much air you can evacuate from your lungs. Spirometry is used to look for diseases that affect lung volume. It’s also used to check for diseases that affect the respiratory system, such as COPD or asthma. It is much more precise than spirometry and also measures the volume of air in the lungs, including the air that remains at the end of a normal breath. In addition, a diffusion capacity test measures how easily oxygen gets into the bloodstream

Market Drivers

The Growing Geriatric Population

Obesity and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Changing Life Style and Environmental Effects

The Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and the Urgency to Treat Them

Market Trend

An Upsurge in Patients with Existing Lung Dysfunction or Past History of Lung Diseases

A Rise in the Excessive Consumption of Tobacco in the Form of Cigarette Smoking Has Increased the Toll of People Suffering From Lung Cancer

Restraints

High Cost of Devices

The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

Study by Type (Tabletop, Portable, Hand-held), Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Diagnostics Laboratories), Disease Type (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Tuberculosis, Other), Test Type (Mechanical Tests, Imaging Tests, Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

