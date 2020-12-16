A study published on Smart Grid Analytics Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Accenture Plc. (Ireland), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), EMC Corporation (United States), Opower, Inc. (United States), Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (United States), Capgemini SA. (France) and Itron (United States)

Rapidly escalating demand for electricity will help to boost global smart grid analytics market in the forecasted period. Smart grid analytics are solutions used to observe the data generated from the smart grid networks. It is also known as Big Data analytics solutions utilized for utilities and energy. The main purpose behind the consumption of smart grid analytics solutions for utilities and energy sector is to allow the utility providers to enrich their efficiency and decrease the losses that occur while the generation and distribution of electricity.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Power Supplemented by Higher Transmission and Distribution Losses

Developing Investment in the Smart Grid Systems

Market Trend

Rapidly Growing Penetration of IOT and Big Data in Smart Grid Analytics

Rising Usage of Smart Meters Worldwide

Restraints

High Initial Cost Associated with Smart Grid Systems

Lack of Enthusiasm in Utility Providers to Modify the Existing Infrastructure

Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. It also encourages executives and managers to evaluate deeply complementary research metric. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global Smart Grid Analytics market.

The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

Study by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), End User Verticals (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Public Sector), Service (Professional Services, Support & Maintenance Services), Component (Service, Solutions), Solution (Demand Response Analytics, AMI Analytics, Analytics for Grid Optimization, Asset Analytics, Load Forecasting, Energy Data Forecasting, Visualization Tools, Others)

The study cites examples of various market development activities and business strategies that Industry players are taking to overcome economic slowdown and to match demand supply gap. A detailed company profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Average Price, Gross Margin and % Market Share of select players would be available in the study.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Smart Grid Analytics

Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Breakdown by Segments (Study by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), End User Verticals (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Public Sector), Service (Professional Services, Support & Maintenance Services), Component (Service, Solutions), Solution (Demand Response Analytics, AMI Analytics, Analytics for Grid Optimization, Asset Analytics, Load Forecasting, Energy Data Forecasting, Visualization Tools, Others))

5.1 Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Smart Grid Analytics Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Smart Grid Analytics Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

