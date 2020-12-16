A study published on Electric Drone Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Aglunction (United States), Parrot Drones SAS (France), senseFly SA (United States), Trimble Inc. (United States), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (United States), Festo (Germany), Gamaya (Switzerland), Headwall Photonics, Inc. (United States), LeddarTech Inc. (Canada) and Agribotix (United States)

The global Electric Drone market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to the rapidly increasing application of electronic drones in spy missions. There are various applications of electric drone such as wildlife protection and 3D mapping. these unmanned vehicles aid in providing modernization, digital communication formats that are more and reliable. Also, these vehicles are equipped with sensor, cameras, GPS and electrical intelligence.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Electric Drones in Commercial Applications

Upsurging Demand for Surveillance Drones

Market Trend

High Adoption in the Military Sector

Rapidly Increasing usage in Arial Photography, Agriculture

Restraints

The Concern Regarding Battery of the Electric Drone

Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. It also encourages executives and managers to evaluate deeply complementary research metric. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global Electric Drone market.

The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

by Application (Commercial, Civil, Military), Surveillance Mission (Border Surveillance, Natural Disasters, Illegal Traffic Monitoring, Others), Based on Payload (Camera, Electronic Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, Infrared Sensors)

The study cites examples of various market development activities and business strategies that Industry players are taking to overcome economic slowdown and to match demand supply gap. A detailed company profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Average Price, Gross Margin and % Market Share of select players would be available in the study.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Electric Drone Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Electric Drone Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Electric Drone Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Electric Drone

Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Electric Drone Market Breakdown by Segments by Application (Commercial, Civil, Military), Surveillance Mission (Border Surveillance, Natural Disasters, Illegal Traffic Monitoring, Others), Based on Payload (Camera, Electronic Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, Infrared Sensors))

5.1 Global Electric Drone Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Electric Drone Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Electric Drone Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Electric Drone Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Electric Drone Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

