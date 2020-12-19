According to the IMARC Group Vitamin ingredients refer to various organic compounds that exhibit similar properties to naturally occurring vitamins. They are procured from fruits, vegetables, and animal-based sources and are consumed to fulfill nutritional deficiencies in the body. Vitamin ingredients can broadly be categorized into water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins. The water-soluble vitamers are immediately absorbed into the body and provide instant nourishment. On the other hand, fat-soluble vitamers are diffused in fats and stored in the liver for later absorption. These vitamin ingredients help in minimizing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, eye disorders, heat strokes, etc. As a result, they are widely adopted in the manufacturing of food and beverages, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals.

The primary factor driving the market for vitamin ingredients is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases related to vitamin deficiencies. Furthermore, the escalating demand for functional and nutrient-rich food products is providing a thrust to the global market. Apart from this, the rapid manufacturing of animal feed fortified with vitamers for improved nourishment in meat and dairy products is propelling the market growth. Moreover, several product innovations have led to the development of natural and allergen-free Vitamin E, which is utilized in the production of organic and herbal supplements, haircare and skincare products, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global vitamin ingredients market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, form, source and application.

Breakup by Type:

Vitamin A

Vitamin B

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

Breakup by Form:

Tablets and Capsules

Powder

Others

Breakup by Source:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Foods and Beverages

Personal Care Products

Animal Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SA, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Btsa Biotecnologías Aplicadas S.L., Farbest-Tallman Foods Corp., Glanbia Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group, Nestlé S.A., Pfizer Inc., Rabar Pty Ltd. and The Wright Group.

