Light Sensors Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2025

Dec 19, 2020

According to the IMARC Group Light sensors refer to the devices that convert the light energy ranging in frequency from infrared (IR) to ultraviolet (UV) light spectrum into electrical signals. These sensors can be integrated with sprinkler systems to help farmers in keeping their crops hydrated. As light sensors are economical, they are employed in freight shipping to track cargos and detect light exposure whenever a container is opened. Apart from this, light sensors find diverse applications in smartphones, laptops, automobiles, and streetlamps to adjust the brightness and turn on the lights automatically.

With the rising disposable incomes, individuals are increasingly spending on home automation solutions and advanced consumer electronics, which are primarily propelling the market for light sensors. Furthermore, several government bodies are heavily investing in the development of smart cities, which is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, light sensors are widely utilized in barcode scanners, QR codes and intrusion detection systems (IDS), etc., thereby augmenting the market growth. Besides this, pulse oximeters, incorporated with light sensors, have gained traction worldwide as they are extensively being used to measure the oxygen saturation level in the COVID-19 patients.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global light sensors market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, function, output, integration and end use industry.

Breakup by Function:

  • Ambient Light Sensing
  • Proximity Detection
  • RGB Color Sensing
  • Gesture Recognition
  • UV/Infrared Light (IR) Detection

Breakup by Output:

  • Analog
  • Digital

Breakup by Integration:

  • Discrete
  • Combination

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Home Automation
  • Industrial Automation
  • Healthcare
  • Entertainment
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ams AG, Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation (Foxconn Group), Sitronix Technology Corp., STMicroelectronics SA and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

