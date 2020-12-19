The global e-book reader market is currently witnessing stable growth. E-book readers refer to the mobile electronic devices containing a plethora of digital books and periodicals. They can operate for long hours, consuming minimal power and providing an extensive range of books and other publications. Furthermore, these devices are incorporated with free e-books of diverse genres and facilitate the reader to look for keywords, add notes, hyperlinks, etc. Reading on an e-book reader is less strenuous for the eyes, unlike smartphones and tablets, as it has a glare-free monochrome display. Rapid digitalization in the education sector has led to the emergence of advanced digital devices, such as e-book readers.
The increasing penetration of e-learning in the curriculum has enhanced the overall reading experience, thereby stimulating the demand for e-book readers. Furthermore, the introduction of several additional features, such as an offline dictionary, navigation buttons, foreign language learning, cloud access to manage purchased books, etc., has also bolstered the market for e-books. Moreover, the increasing penetration of internet connectivity, rising consumer living standards, and disposable consumer income levels have further induced the market growth. The growing environmental concerns, coupled with several initiatives for saving paper, are expected to fuel the e-book reader market.
Breakup by Screen Type:
- E-Ink Screen
- LCD Screen
Breakup by Screen Size:
- Below 6 Inch
- 6-8 Inch
- 8-10 inch
- Above 10 Inch
Breakup by Connectivity Type:
- Wi-Fi
- 3G/4G and Wi-Fi
- 3G/4G
Breakup by Pricing:
- Low Price
- Medium Price
- High Price
Breakup by End-User:
- Students
- Professionals
- Others
Breakup by Distribution:
- Store Based
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Others
- Non-store Based
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aluratekn Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc., Blurb Inc., Bookeen, Ectaco Inc, Pocketbook International SA, Rakuten Kobo Inc, Sony Corporation, etc.
