The global language services market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Language services are language assistance solutions that assist in translating, interpreting, transcreation and localizing written, oral, electronic and multi-media materials. It comprises dubbing, voice-over, narrating, desktop publishing and captioning, which are supported by advanced language technology and software. It offers sign language services and customized off-the-shelf foreign language training courses, owing to which it is extensively utilized in the defense sector for performing data analysis and supporting military missions.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/language-services-market/requestsample

Rapid globalization, in confluence with advancements in telecommunication and information technology (IT), represents one of the key factors impelling the global language services market growth. Moreover, the growing trend of localized content, along with the introduction of computer-assisted translation (CAT) software and translation memory (TM), is driving the market further. Apart from this, language services are increasingly being utilized in the healthcare sector to eliminate the communication gap between health professionals and patients and provide better patient care. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/language-services-market

Breakup by Service:

Translation Services

Interpretation Services

Others

Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Breakup by Application:

IT and Telecommunications

Commercial

Government

Automotive

Healthcare

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Sweden Russia Netherlands Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Global Linguist Solutions, LLC, Hogarth Worldwide, Keywords Studios Plc, LanguageLine Solutions (Teleperformance), Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., Mission Essential Personnel, RWS Holdings plc, SDI Media, SDL plc, and TransPerfect Translations.

Browse related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotics-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/thermal-energy-storage-market

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.