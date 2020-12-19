According to the IMARC Group Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) refers to a system that provides alternate power source in the absence of main power supply. Unlike inverter systems, UPS offers instantaneous power supply and intercept power surges from the primary source. Conventional UPS system designs used a transformer to improve low incoming voltages, but presently there is a significant increase in the demand for transformerless UPS systems. These systems have lesser carbon footprints and help to minimize overhead operating costs.

The utilization of transformerless UPS is currently growing at a rapid pace, particularly in sectors that depend on a continuous power supply. As a result, transformerless UPS is widely adopted across the BFSI, telecommunications, power generation, oil and gas, rail, and aviation sectors. Another growth-promoting factor is the rising demand for more compact and sleek systems that reduce the number of components, which consequently prevent faults and improve reliability. Apart from this, the leading manufacturers focus on implementing improved designs by incorporating temperature sensors that allow direct thermal IGBT control, thereby further catalyzing the growth of the transformerless UPS market.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global transformerless UPS market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component type, power and end use industry.

Breakup by Component Type:

Rectifier

Battery

Inverter

Static Switch

Others

Breakup by Power:

10-100 KVA

101-250 KVA

More than 250 KVA

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Telecommunication

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Borri S.p.A, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, RPS S.p.A. (Riello Elettronica S.p.A.), Schneider Electric, Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co. Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation.

