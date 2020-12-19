The global activated alumina market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Activated alumina is a granular chemical substance produced by removing the hydroxyl group ion from aluminum hydroxide. It has a high surface area to weight ratio, owing to its extensive pore structure, which is resistant to abrasion and thermal shock. It is widely utilized as a catalyst, desiccant and used for filtering arsenic, fluoride and selenium from the drinking water.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/activated-alumina-market/requestsample
Over the past few years, the market has experienced growth on account of the escalating demand for water treatment solutions. Activated alumina finds application in the development of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane technology, which assists in purifying the drinking water. However, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of various countries have imposed complete lockdown. As a result, disruptions in chemical manufacturing activities have been witnessed. Nonetheless, leading key players are anticipated to realign their supply channels once governing agencies introduce relaxation.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/activated-alumina-market
Breakup by Application:
- Catalyst
- Desiccant
- Absorbent
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Water Treatment
- Pharmaceutical
- Textile
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Powder
- Beads
Breakup by Mesh Size:
- 80-150 Mesh
- 150-300 Mesh
- Above 300 Mesh
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Axens, BASF SE, Dynamic Adsorbents Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huber Engineered Materials, Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co. Ltd., Porocel Industries, Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Sialca Industries, Sorbead India, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., etc.
Browse Related Report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-lightweight-materials-market
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.