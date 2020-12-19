The global activated alumina market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Activated alumina is a granular chemical substance produced by removing the hydroxyl group ion from aluminum hydroxide. It has a high surface area to weight ratio, owing to its extensive pore structure, which is resistant to abrasion and thermal shock. It is widely utilized as a catalyst, desiccant and used for filtering arsenic, fluoride and selenium from the drinking water.

Over the past few years, the market has experienced growth on account of the escalating demand for water treatment solutions. Activated alumina finds application in the development of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane technology, which assists in purifying the drinking water. However, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of various countries have imposed complete lockdown. As a result, disruptions in chemical manufacturing activities have been witnessed. Nonetheless, leading key players are anticipated to realign their supply channels once governing agencies introduce relaxation.

Breakup by Application:

Catalyst

Desiccant

Absorbent

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Beads

Breakup by Mesh Size:

80-150 Mesh

150-300 Mesh

Above 300 Mesh

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Axens, BASF SE, Dynamic Adsorbents Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huber Engineered Materials, Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co. Ltd., Porocel Industries, Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Sialca Industries, Sorbead India, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., etc.

