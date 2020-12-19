Cheshire Media

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market 2020-2025 IMARC

The global electric power transmission and distribution equipment market grew at a CAGR of 5% during 2014-2019. Electric power transmission and distribution equipment (T&D equipment) is utilized for transferring electrical energy from a power generating plant to an electrical substation, which is located at another place. It is manufactured using a variety of sensors, transducers, cables, conductors, switches, circuits, converters, capacitors, breakers, transformers, meters, relays and generators, which aid in transporting a massive amount of high voltage power to a wide range of area.

The increasing demand for uninterrupted electricity supply across residential, commercial and industrial sectors represents one of the key factors impelling the global electric power transmission and distribution equipment market growth. Apart from this, the upgradation of existing T&D infrastructure with smart and interconnected T&D systems is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of the internet of things (IoT) is anticipated to expand the application of electric power T&D equipment across the petroleum, and metal and mining industries to ensure safe and stable operation in the upcoming years. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization, increased research and development (R&D) in transformer production, are further contributing to the market growth.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

  • Wire and Cable
  • Switchgear and Switchboard
  • Transformer
    • Power
    • Distribution
    • Specialty
  • Meters
    • Basic Meter
    • Smart Meter
  • Insulator & Capacitor
  • Others

Breakup by Powerline Installation Type:

  • Underground Installation
  • Overhead Installation

Breakup by Voltage:

  • Low Voltage Distribution
  • Medium Voltage Distribution
  • High Voltage Distribution

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Utilities
  • Industrial
  • Residential
  • Commercial

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Eaton Corporation, EMCO Limited, General Electric, Hubbell Incorporated, Itron Incorporated, Kohler Company, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TBEA Co., Ltd., etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

