The global organic and natural pet food market grew at a CAGR of nearly 12% during 2014-2019. Natural pet food includes a wide variety of organic ingredients that are free from chemical preservatives, antibiotics, GMOs, synthetic coloring, etc. These natural ingredients in the pet food help in boosting immunity, minimizing skin ailments and allergies, preventing digestive disorders, improving life expectancy, and enhancing metabolism in pets. Based on the texture, organic pet food is widely available in the form of treats, snacks, liquid supplements, kibble, pellets, etc., that are mainly packaged in pouches, bags, cans, and trays of varying sizes and shapes.

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global organic and natural pet food market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, ingredient, pet type, product type, distribution channel and packaging type. The prevalent trend of pet humanization, coupled with the rising concerns of pet owners towards the negative health impact of synthetic food on their pets, are driving the demand for organic and natural pet food. The elevating consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have led to the adoption of premium pet care products. Furthermore, the wide availability of organic pet food across several distribution channels and the emergence of e-commerce platforms are also propelling the market growth. The rising consumer inclination towards natural pet food with customized diets and pet meal plans accompanied by door-step delivery options is further catalyzing the online sales of organic pet food. Additionally, the emergence of innovative product variants with flavor enhancers, high nutritional content, and prolonged shelf life, will continue to drive the market for organic pet food.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain Poland United Kingdom Others

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being PetGuard Holdings LLC, Newman’s Own LLC, Nestle, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Lily’s Kitchen, Avian Organics, Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks, Yarrah etc.

