After a hectic year, WWE have announced they will start 2021 with a bang as their second biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Royal Rumble, will take place on Monday 1st February (AEDT).

The event will emanate from Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida and will be the 34th edition of the show.

The two biggest matches on the card will no doubt be both the mens and womens Royal Rumble matches.

Here is everything you need to know about the first PPV event of the year.

WHEN IS THE 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

The 2021 Royal Rumble will take place on Monday 1st February (AEDT).

As with the majority of WWE PPVs, the Rumble will be on Sunday night US time.

It is the first PPV event of the calendar year and kickstarts the ‘Road to Wrestlemania’.

WHERE IS THE 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

The 2021 edition of the Royal Rumble PPV will take place at Tropicana Field, Florida.

The stadium holds over 40,000 people – but unfortunately, there will be no fans in attendance this year due to COVID-19.

The 2020 event was held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas – where the attendance was 42,715.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

There are two ways you can watch the Royal Rumble – or any WWE PPV for that matter.

The first – and most popular option – is to subscribe to the WWE Network which is $9.99 a month in the US, which works out to be about $13 AUD.

The Network is free for a month for new subscribers and has a whole bunch of weekly programming and documentaries, as well as a fantastic archive of WWE, WCW and ECW footage.

The other way you can watch the Royal Rumble is the old-school way – on Main Event. This option will set you back $30 alone.

WHAT TIME DOES THE 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE START IN AUSTRALIA?

The 2021 Royal Rumble event will officially start at 11am (AEDT), with the PPV portion of the event scheduled to run for 3 hours.

The pre-show will begin at 10am (AEDT) and run for one hour. This can be found on YouTube or the WWE Network.

WILL THERE BE FANS ALLOWED AT 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

Unfortunately, there will be no fans at this year’s Royal Rumble.

WWE has been running shows with a virtual crowd at the ThunderDome for the past few months, which is located at Tropicana Field, Florida.

According to US reporter Jon Alba, WWE are not planning on having a live audience for the upcoming PPV.

It will put a dampener on the event, which thrives off the live crowd due to the surprises and spectacle the Royal Rumble match presents.

HOW DOES THE ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH WORK?

Two superstars will start the match, and at regularly-scheduled intervals (usually 90 seconds or 2 minutes) another competitor will enter. This continues all the way until No.30.

The aim is to throw your opponent over the top rope, onto the floor where both feet must hit the ground to constitute an elimination.

The last competitor standing will be crowned the winner and move on to face the champion of their choosing at Wrestlemania.

PAST WINNERS OF THE MEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

1988 Hacksaw Jim Duggan (Entrant No.13)

1989 Big John Studd (No.27)

1990 Hulk Hogan (No.25)

1991 Hulk Hogan (No.24)

1992 Ric Flair (No.3)

1993 Yokozuna (No.27)

1994 Bret Hart/Lex Luger (No.27/23)

1995 Shawn Michaels (No.1)

1996 Shawn Michaels (No.18)

1997 Stone Cold Steve Austin (No.5)

1998 Stone Cold Steve Austin (No.24)

1999 Vince McMahon (No.2)

2000 The Rock (No.24)

2001 Stone Cold Steve Austin (No.27)

2002 Triple H (No.22)

2003 Brock Lesnar (No.29)

2004 Chris Benoit (No.1)

2005 Batista (No.28)

2006 Rey Mysterio (No.2)

2007 The Undertaker (No.30)

2008 John Cena (No.30)

2009 Randy Orton (No.8)

2010 Edge (No.29)

2011 Alberto Del Rio (No.38 – 40 entrants this year)

2012 Sheamus (No.22)

2013 John Cena (No.19)

2014 Batista (No.28)

2015 Roman Reigns (No.19)

2016 Triple H (No.30)

2017 Randy Orton (No.23)

2018 Shinsuke Nakamura (No.14)

2019 Seth Rollins (No.10)

2020 Drew McIntyre (No.16)

PAST WINNERS OF THE WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

2018 Asuka (No.25)

2019 Becky Lynch (No.30)

2020 Charlotte Flair (No.17)

2021 ROYAL RUMBLE POTENTIAL RETURNS OR SURPRISE ENTRANTS

John Cena – remains a chance of returning at the Royal Rumble, with WWE COO Triple H revealing recently that the Hollywood star will be at WrestleMania ‘if he can’.

Ronda Rousey – remains under contract with WWE, so she is always a chance of returning but it seems unlikely.

The Rock – unlikely to return to WWE this year, making him a longshot for a potential Rumble return.

CM Punk – never say never, but the former WWE Champion likely won’t be back with the company any time soon.

Becky Lynch – considering she had a baby only recently, there is a very minimal chance she will be back for the Rumble.

Brock Lesnar – remains under contract with WWE, but lives in Canada which makes it a logistical nightmare due to COVID-19.

Batista – retired from pro wrestling after WrestleMania 36, and has been in Australia filming a movie as late as Saturday. Essentially, zero chance.

Aleister Black – has been off TV for months. Could be a surprise entrant.

Jay White – the now-former NJPW champion has been talking about leaving the Japanese-based company, but would be considered a massive longshot to appear in the Rumble.

Samoa Joe – has been on commentary for the best part of a year and has not been competing. Would not be surprising to see him return in the Rumble.

The Undertaker – has retired from competing and won’t be in the Rumble.

2021 ROYAL RUMBLE ‘BY THE NUMBERS’

RANDY ORTON AND EDGE TO ENTER #1 AND #2 FOR MEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE

This year, WWE decided to announce the first two entrants in the men’s Rumble match ahead of time – and what a way to start it off.

Bitter rivals Randy Orton and Edge will begin this year’s match at #1 and #2, with the latter returning from a lengthy layoff due to a triceps injury.

WILL RONDA ROUSEY RETURN AT 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

She hasn’t stepped foot inside a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 – but could the former UFC megastar make a shock return?

Rousey had grown disgruntled with life on the road, but is still reportedly under contract with WWE.

And she recently teased on Twitter that she could be in line for a return in the Rumble, posting a screenshot of the odds and saying ‘best way to make a profit’.

Charlotte Flair was interviewed in the lead-up to the event, and took somewhat of a shot at Rousey.

It would certainly add an element of surprise to the women’s Rumble match if she did return, and would make a viable challenger for either the Raw or Smackdown title at WrestleMania.

Rousey is currently rated a $17 chance to win the Rumble with Sportsbet.

EDGE ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

After a lengthy stint on the sidelines with a triceps injury, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has announced he will return in the Royal Rumble match.

The 47-year old returned after a nine-year hiatus in last year’s Rumble to the surprise of fans across the world, after being forced to retire back in 2011.

Edge is a past Rumble winner, taking out the match in 2010.

Listen to his promo – which just quietly, is one of the best you will see all year – announcing his upcoming return.

Edge is currently rated a $3 chance to win the Rumble with Sportsbet.

WWE CHAMPION DREW MCINTYRE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine.

His match with Goldberg at the Royal Rumble is still scheduled to take place.

The 35-year old returned from COVID on the January 26th edition of Raw, and has been cleared to compete at the Rumble.

CONFIRMED MATCH CARD FOR 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE

Mens Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan

Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Otis

The Miz

Jeff Hardy

Jey Uso

Cesaro

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Dolph Ziggler

Big E

Edge

Mustafa Ali

Sheamus

John Morrison

Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Braun Strowman

Womens Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler

Charlotte Flair

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Bayley

Bianca Belair

Peyton Royce

Alexa Bliss

Tamina

Liv Morgan

Ruby Riott

Natalya

WWE Championshio: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Matt Riddle

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair/Asuka (c) vs Shayna Baszler/Nia Jax

Thirty Superstars will fight for the opportunity at sports-entertainment immortality when the 2021 Royal Rumble Match streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 7 ET/4 PT. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for a World Championship at WrestleMania.

Don’t miss the 2021 edition of Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.