WWE Elimination Chamber is all set to pop off tonight (Sun., Feb. 21, 2021) from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida at 7:00 pm ET, live on the WWE Network. You may also be able to watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event. WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 results, live streaming match coverage

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday — 5 wrestling champs take on Drew McIntyre in the main event

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Match Card, PPV Start Time, How To Watch, And Predictions. Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming WWE PPV which airs this Sunday.

WWE’s Elimination Chamber will be coming to the WWE Network on Sunday, February 21. The latest PPV, leading to Wrestlemania, will feature many of WWE’s top stars battling each other in the elimination chamber, a steel structure.

This Sunday, the next WWE PPV will put six people inside the steel structure, releasing them one by one in this elimination match. In addition to that, there will be various other matches, many of which will be for championships, and the only way to watch it is on the WWE Network.

The show will once again take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, home to the Thunderdome. Check out the start times for the event below, and per usual, UK viewers will have the worst start time.

Start time:

4 PM PT

6 PM CT

7 PM ET

12 AM GMT

11 AM AEDT

There will also be a Kickoff Show which you can watch for free on YouTube and Twitter, and that starts one hour prior to the main card times listed above.

How to watch:

The best way to check out this year’s Elimination Chamber is by watching it on the WWE Network. The streaming service costs $10 a month and will allow you to watch the Rumble live. Aside from live events, the WWE Network has a huge catalog of episodes of Raw, Smackdown, NXT, WCW Nitro, and even original series.

However, this will be one of the final months for the network, as WWE’s content is moving entirely to Peacock beginning with this year’s Wrestlemania.

Matches for Elimination Chamber are still coming together, and one or two more matches may be added to the card before Sunday. Check out what has been booked below.

Match card:

Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus (Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship)

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin (SmackDown Elimination Chamber match)

Roman Reigns vs. Winner of Smackdown Elimination Chamber match (Universal Championship)

Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle (United States Championship)

Asuka vs. Lacey Evans* (Raw Women’s Championship)

This match is most likely not going to happen. Evans said on Raw that she’s pregnant, which could be part of the story, but there are rumors popping up online that Evans is for real pregnant. If true, someone else will take Evans’ place for the match that evening.

Predictions:

If you want to hear some predictions, make sure to check out a bonus episode of GameSpot’s wrestling podcast Wrestle Buddies, where hosts Mat Elfring and Chris E. Hayner discuss who they think will be the winners and losers of the upcoming PPV. New episodes of Wrestle Buddies are typically released every Thursday on the podcast platform or app of your choice, including Spotify, Stitcher, and Apple Podcasts. You can also keep up to date with the podcast by following it on Twitter.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 predictions and confirmed match card

Superstars from both Raw and Smackdown are looking to make waves on the road to WrestleMania – here’s what we know of the event and our predictions.

We’re about to arrive at the most dangerous stop on the road the WrestleMania, so we hope you’ve got your seatbelt on.

WWE have started packing out their next big event with title matches, red-hot rivalries and a top-tier main event.