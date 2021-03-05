Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, news, odds. Neither team is in the top four, but either could end up there with a win. Top four contenders Chelsea and Liverpool meet on Thursday in the Premier League at Anfield with both having a chance to jump into the top four. The Blues are in fifth place with 44 points, while the Reds are a spot behind with 43 points, having just snapped their four-game losing streak in the league. Chelsea remain undefeated under Thomas Tuchel since his arrival and will look for another big result on the road here.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, March 4

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield — Liverpool, England

TV: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Liverpool +125; Draw +255; Chelsea +210 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Star defender Thiago Silva returned to training on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from the thigh injury he picked up against Tottenham. Time will tell if he gets the start, but he could be a huge boost at the back for the Blues, who have been playing well defensively. Chelsea have not conceded a goal in 247 minutes, conceding just twice in their last nine matches.

Liverpool: The Reds just earned a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, but it still wasn’t all that impressive. All eyes will be on whether star goalkeeper Alisson plays, and he is expected to. The Brazilian, unfortunately, lost his father last week after he drowned while swimming. Alisson was given Sunday off on compassionate grounds and is expected to be available, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. Fabinho is also expected to be available after a muscle injury kept him out four matches. Diogo Jota was also expected to be in the team for the first time since Dec. 9 after his knee injury, but he has an illness and has been ruled out.

Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE – team news, kick-off time, TV channel, score and stream

Liverpool return to Premier League action tonight when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

The Reds come into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday night, and currently sit sixth in the Premier League table.

Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Fabinho could all return for Jurgen Klopp’s side tonight, but Jordan Henderson will miss the clash as he continues his recovery from groin surgery, while Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all remain long-term absentees.

Kicking off at 8.15pm, and live on Sky Sports, Paul Gorst and Ian Doyle will be at Anfield to provide live updates on the action as well as bring you team news, analysis and reaction.

LIVERPOOL VS CHELSEA

Thursday, March 4th

Premier League | Anfield

8:15PM BST/3:15PM EST

If Liverpool win, the Reds will leapfrog their way back into the top four. If Chelsea win, the Blues will leapfrog their way back into the top four.

For the winner tonight, if there is a winner, the result will feel potentially decisive, making either side at least for a time feel as though they are favourites to finish in the Champions League places.

There is still, perhaps, too much of the season left for tonight’s marquee match up to truly be decisive in the top four race. But it is as important as a game can be at this stage in the season.

PREVIEW & VIEWING OPTIONS

Full Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN* (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Streaming: NBC via FuboTV*| Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Starting XI Teamsheets released one hour prior to kickoff.

Bench Teamsheets released one hour prior to kickoff.

Chelsea

Starting XI Teamsheets released one hour prior to kickoff.

Bench Teamsheets released one hour prior to kickoff.

Prediction

Pulisic starts, delivers and the Blues pick up a solid road draw. Pick: Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1

Liverpool will be hoping to avoid their fifth home defeat in a row when they welcome an improving Chelsea to Anfield on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been struggling, having lost four of their last five Premier League ties, three of which were at home.

However, Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Sheffield United will have put some confidence back into the Reds.