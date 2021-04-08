How to watch the Masters 2021: live stream, tee times and groups. Want to know how to watch the Masters 2021? Here’s how to live stream the action at the Augusta National. It’s the pinnacle of the golfing year — and time to learn how to watch the Masters 2021. And trust us, you won’t want to miss the action from the Augusta National, because this looks like one of the most wide-open contests in recent memory.

2021 Masters live stream

For those of you with short memories, the 2020 Masters took place just five months ago, moving to November from its usual springtime slot due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Not that the change threw world number one Dustin Johnson off his stride — he stormed to a dominant five-shot victory with a record-breaking 20 under-par total for his first Green Jacket and second Major overall.

The first round of the Masters 2021 golf tournament takes place today (Thursday, April 8), starting at 8 a.m. ET. The action continues across Friday and Saturday, with the final round on Sunday. In the U.S., ESPN is covering the first two rounds, while CBS and its services will have the final two days. And you can watch your country’s coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

Those iconic azaleas are back in bloom for the 2021 Masters, but Johnson has struggled in recent weeks and arrives at Augusta with some work to do if he’s to hold off challengers such as the in-form Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Elsewhere, there’s no Tiger Woods this year due to his recent car crash, but among the other former winners, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott will all be hoping to add a second Green Jacket, while Phil Mickelson will be eyeing up a fourth. That’s not very likely, but it’s not out of the question that either Rory McIlroy or Lee Westwood could win their first after coming close many times in the past.

As with all Masters championships, though, the course itself will be as much of a star as the players attempting to tame those super-fast greens and immaculately cut fairways. The good news is that you can watch the Masters 2021 golf wherever you are — starting from today (Thursday, April 8).

Here’s how to watch the Masters 2021 live stream online.

How to watch the Masters 2021 anywhere via a VPN

Worried about how to watch the Masters 2021 if you’re away from home and can’t access your usual streaming services? Fear not — because you can still get the live streams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you’ve already paid for.

Not sure which is the best VPN for you? We’ve tested many different services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you’ve got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN the best VPN. We saw fast connection times in our tests, and there’s even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

How to watch the Masters 2021: live stream the Masters golf online in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re in the U.S. and want to know how to watch the Masters 2021 golf live stream, the simple answer is that you need ESPN and CBS. That’s because they’re splitting coverage between them, with ESPN having rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday (April 8) and Friday (9), while CBS will have the all-important rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday (April 10-11).

If you already have those channels on cable then you’re good: just head to the ESPN and CBS websites and log in with your cable credentials, and you’ll be able to watch a live stream of their coverage online.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch the Masters 2021 via a live TV streaming service. We’d suggest looking at FuboTV, because it includes both ESPN and CBS in its starter plan. For a fee of $65, you get a whopping 122 channels including ABC, FOX and NBC, plus sports channels such as NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and the Golf Channel.

Alternatively, you could tune into the Masters 2021 live stream via ESPN Plus and CBS’ new Paramount Plus streaming service. The former costs just $5.99 per month, while the latter is $5.99 with ads or $9.99 without. Just bear in mind that on ESPN Plus you’ll only be able to see selected groups and holes, and that you’d need both services to catch all four rounds.

And don’t forget, if you’re usually based in the U.S. but aren’t at home right now you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

If you love sports, you’ll want to check out Fubo.TV. It’s got a 7-day free trial, so you don’t need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

Paramount Plus is a new streaming service combining what used to be CBS All Access with loads more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Access live sports coverage, older shows and originals for $5.99 per month.

Masters live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch the Masters 2021 live stream in the U.K. If you don’t already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel for £36 per month. Alternatively, you could go for the entire Sky Sports package starting from £43 per month.

If you don’t want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month.

Masters live streams in Canada

How to watch the Masters 2021: live stream the Masters golf online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re in Canada and want to know how to watch the Masters 2021, you’ll find the golf on TSN (all four rounds) and CTV (the final two rounds only). If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

Masters live streams in Australia

How to watch the Masters 2021: live stream the Masters golf online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Golf fans in Australia can catch the Masters 2021 on Fox Sports, but it will also be shown on the new streaming platform Kayo Sports . As with the other options in our list, this can be accessed wherever you are simply by using one of the best VPN services.

2021 Masters TV schedule (US)

Here’s the schedule for the Masters 2021 golf tournament in the U.S.

Thursday, April 8: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, April 9: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, April 10: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, April 11: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

Masters 2021 tee times and groups for Round 1

How to watch the Masters 2021: dustin johnson

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

All times ET; players are US unless otherwise stated

Lee Elder (Honorary Starter)

Gary Player (Honorary Starter)

Jack Nicklaus (Honorary Starter)

8:00 AM

Michael Thompson

Hudson Swafford

8:12 AM

Sandy Lyle (Scotland)

Matt Jones (Australia)

Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)

8:24 AM

Ian Woosnam (Wales)

Jim Herman

Stewart Cink

8:36 AM

Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)

Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

Robert Streb

8:48 AM

Bernhard Langer (Germany)

Will Zalatoris

*Joe Long (England)

9:00 AM

Brian Harman

Ian Poulter (England)

Brendon Todd

9:12 AM

Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa)

Si Woo Kim (Korea)

Corey Conners (Canada)

9:24 AM

Danny Willett (England)

Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Kevin Kisner

9:36 AM

Jason Day (Australia)

Matthew Wolff

Cameron Champ

9:48 AM

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Harris English

Abraham Ancer (Mexico)

10:06 AM

Bubba Watson

Brooks Koepka

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

10:18 AM

Sergio Garcia (Spain)

Webb Simpson

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)

10:30 AM

Dustin Johnson

Lee Westwood (England)

*Tyler Strafaci

10:42 AM

Xander Schauffele

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Rory Mcllroy (Northern Ireland)

10:54 AM

Patrick Reed

Daniel Berger

Paul Casey (England)

11:06 AM

Vijay Singh (Fiji)

Martin Laird (Scotland)

11:18 AM

Larry Mize

Jimmy Walker

Brian Gay

11:30 AM

Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

11:42 AM

Mike Weir (Canada)

C. T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

11:54 AM

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)

Matt Wallace (England)

Lanto Griffin

12:12 PM

Victor Perez (France)

Jason Kokrak

Marc Leishman (Australia)

12:24 PM

Fred Couples

Francesco Molinari (Italy)

*Charles Osborne

12:36 PM

Zach Johnson

Kevin Na

Gary Woodland

12:48 PM

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

Justin Rose (England)

Matt Kuchar

1:00 PM

Billy Horschel

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Ryan Palmer

1:12 PM

Phil Mickelson

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

Scottie Scheffler

1:24 PM

Patrick Cantlay

Sungjae Im (Korea)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

1:36 PM

Adam Scott (Australia)

Bryson DeChambeau

Max Homa

1:48 PM

Tony Finau

Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)

Justin Thomas

2:00 PM

Jordan Spieth

Cameron Smith (Australia)

Collin Morikawa

The Masters live stream: how to watch the 2021 golf at Augusta today, tee times

Masters live stream: Watch every birdie, bogey and eagle as the world’s greatest golfers battle it out for a green jacket

THE MASTERS has rolled back around again at Augusta National!

Because of Covid, just six months ago we witnessed Dustin Johnson obliterate Augusta to win a first Green Jacket in stunning, record-breaking fashion. Can DJ repeat the feat?

Golf’s premier tournament is back and while things will look a little different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans will still get a chance to see the 2021 Masters both on TV and in person. The Masters tees off with Round 1 on Thursday, April 8 at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The tournament continues every day through the final round wrapping up on Sunday, April 11. News Source