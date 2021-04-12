2021 WWE WrestleMania 37 Live Stream Online: predictions, matches, card, start time, Night 2 preview, date, location. Everything you need to know ahead of Night 2 of the two-night event on Sunday from Tampa. WrestleMania 37 Night 1 on Saturday was hindered slightly by some inclement weather that was passing through the area in the afternoon, but WWE is hoping for clearer skies on Sunday for Night 2 of the massive event. The second helping of the two-night extravaganza will feature five title bouts across seven matches, headlined by a universal title match between champion Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan.

It should be a wild night of action as WWE continues to welcome fans back for a live event for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Night 2 will have a lot to live up to after some incredible matches on Night 1, including an amazing main event that saw Bianca Belair win the SmackDown women’s championship in a war with Sasha Banks.

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 goes down Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The event, streaming live on Peacock, will begin at 8 p.m. ET on with a kickoff show leading in beginning at 7 p.m.

Let’s take a look at how our experts believe the action will play out and click here for full results, highlights and grades from the WrestleMania 37 Night 1 action on Saturday.

WrestleMania 37 predictions — Night 2

United States Championship: Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

It’s a shame that Sheamus probably isn’t winning here because his work has been outstanding in recent months. Riddle is still fresh into his title run, though, and this hasn’t been built like a situation where he drops the belt. Instead, they’ve given him flashy new presentation enhancements, like the weird CGI birds when he kicks off his slides. I don’t know what that means, but it doesn’t seem like something you do right before you have Riddle lose the belt in a match that had just a few weeks of minor build. — Pick: Riddle retains the title — Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Natalya & Tamina

For everything she has done in her career, Natalya has never had a true “WrestleMania moment.” Whether she’s a heel or not, winning a championship on the biggest stage in the game would certainly get a big reaction from the live crowd. There comes a time where you have to do something new with the division, and mixing things up with a title change is probably that something. Jax and Baszler should also freshen up the women’s division by breaking off into singles. — Pick: Natalya & Tamina win the titles — Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

Whether Paul joining Zayn was a work from Zayn’s first mention of the YouTube star or something that happened organically, it has added a second big-name celebrity that appeals to a younger generation to WrestleMania. This was definitely a hot-shot booking, but the end result is us getting Owens and Zayn, long-time best frends and on-screen rivals in a damn ‘Mania match. This bout will rule. Owens is fresh off getting handed a trip of losses to Roman Reigns, while Zayn’s entire gimmick is predicated on the forces at WWE working against him. The obvious booking is for Owens to win and Zayn to complain. Rhyme not intended. — Pick: Kevin Owens wins — Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

Intercontinental Championship: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum)

This is one of the most difficult matches to predict on the card. On one hand, Big E has done a great job with the title and has been elevated significantly as a singles wrestler with this run. On the other, Crews has new life with his Nigerian royalty gimmick, and he looks like a million bucks. He’s also already lost to Big E on three separate occasions and was able to choose his own gimmick for this match (basically no holds barred). So while Crews should theoretically win, this is the first time the newly-single Big E is in front of a crowd. Everyone would rush behind him getting a main event run, and he does need to lose the intercontinental title for that to happen, but I cannot see them beating a New Day member at ‘Mania. — Pick: Big E retains the title — Silverstein

https://bigsportslive.com/wrestlemania-37-night-two-live-stream/

Crews got an injection of life with his new character and his heel turn has involved some moments of real brutality toward Big E. More than anything, it’s hard to imagine why you would go through those changes just to have Crews not win the title in his seventh shot at the belt since November. If you’re going to put the belt on Crews, you have to do it now or he’s dead as any sort of threat. — Pick: Apollo Crews wins the title — Brookhouse

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

The strangest thing about this match is that it is one of WWE’s longest-running stories, yet there is no special stipulation here one year after the Firefly FunHouse cinematic match drew such rave reviews. Casual viewers, stay with me here … Considering Orton burned “The Fiend” alive a couple months ago and has been waiting for his comeuppance since, I cannot see a scenario in which he wins this. It would actually crush the entire Fiend character, which has been rejuvenated with a new look and Alexa Bliss by his side. — Pick: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt wins — Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-37-live-stream-full-wrestling-pay-per-view-show-start-time-and-hd-tv-coverage/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-37-live-stream-full-wrestling-pay-view-show-start-time-and-hd-tv

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/crackstreams-wrestlemania-37-night-2-live-streaming-reddit-free-4-11-21/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/crackstreams-wrestlemania-37-night-2-live-streaming-reddit-free-41121

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/wwe-wrestlemania-37-live-free-streams-reddit-watch-full-wrestling/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/wwe-wrestlemania-37-live-free-streams-reddit-watch-full-wrestling

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/wwe-streams-reddit-watch-wrestlemania-37-night-two-live-stream-free-reddit-online-tv/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/wwe-streams-reddit-watch-wrestlemania-37-night-two-live-stream-free-reddit-online-tv

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/night-2-wrestlemania-37-live-stream-reddit-04-11-2021-ppv-wrestling-game-online/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/night-2-wrestlemania-37-live-stream-reddit-04112021-ppv-wrestling-game-online

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/watch-wrestlemania-37-night-2-live-streaming-wwe-free-reddit-4-10-21-ppv-wrestling-fight-tv-coverage/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/watch-wrestlemania-37-night-2-live-streaming-wwe-free-reddit-41021-ppv-wrestling-fight-tv

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/2021-wrestlemania-37-live-streaming-free-channels-predictions-matches-card-start-time-date-location-ppv-preview/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/2021-wrestlemania-37-live-streaming-free-channels-predictions-matches-card-start-time

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/wrestlemania-37-reddit-streams-wwe-live-streaming-reddit/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/wrestlemania-37-reddit-streams-wwe-live-streaming-reddit

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/reddit-streams-watch-wrestlemania-37-night-2-live-stream-free-wrestling-full-match-online-tv/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/redditstreams-watch-wrestlemania-37-night-2-live-stream-free-wrestling-full-match-online

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/wrestlemania-37-live-streaming-reddit-wwe-buffstreams-free-crackstreams/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/wrestlemania-37-live-streaming-reddit-wwe-buffstreams-free-crackstreams

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/night-2-watch-wrestlemania-37-live-stream-free-reddit-wwe-4-11-2021/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/publication/night-2-watch-wrestlemania-37-live-stream-free-reddit-wwe-4112021

https://sports247live.eventsmart.com/events/buffstreams-wrestlemania-37-night-two-live-stream-reddit-wrestling-pay-per-view-11-04-21-ppv-match/

https://greenwire-be.greenpeace.org/evenement/buffstreams-wrestlemania-37-night-two-live-stream-reddit-wrestling-pay-view-110421-ppv

Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Picking Ripley to win is as simple as not cutting her legs out from under her in her first real match as a member of the Raw roster. She’s a great talent and would give the Raw women’s division a much needed shot of energy after WWE has struggled to really find any compelling angle to Asuka’s reign. A Ripley win also sets up some intriguing future programs with women like Charlotte Flair. — Pick: Rhea Ripley wins the title — Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Initially, I thought picking Bryan for this match would be out of left field as most expected Edge to win, so I’m glad to see that Brent agrees with me. This match always should have been Reigns vs. Bryan with Bryan winning the Royal Rumble and calling back to their history at the event. When Edge won, I still thought that was possible as he could simply challenge McIntyre, then the WWE champion. When Edge was put in the match with Reigns, it seemed like a perfectly fine WrestleMania main event — certainly one with a couple big names — but not necessarily something that would be must-see. Bryan completely changes that.

Bryan previously invaded the WrestleMania 30 main event when fans clamored for him after WWE passed over Bryan (the hottest wrestler in the company) for Batista. The same fervor is not felt here, but Bryan’s journey to this match has been similar. Reigns has been an incredible universal champion, and his run as a heel is the best work of his entire career to this point. It’s great to see Edge back, but he does not move the needle the way John Cena or The Rock or other veterans do. Now that he’s turned heel, Bryan has been established as the true babyface of the match. There is a possibility that the Bryan-Edge mini feud leads to them taking each other out (setting off an actual feud) and Reigns leaving WrestleMania triumphant after likely pinning Bryan.

However, given this is the first live event for WWE featuring fans since the start of the pandemic, it is my opinion that they want to send fans home as happy as possible. That’s not going to happen from a heel Edge winning, and while Reigns retaining would be white-hot heat, that’s not the feeling WWE wants fans to remember. In what could be his last WrestleMania as a full-time performer, it’s Bryan who should and likely will come out on top. — Pick: Daniel Bryan wins the title — Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

WWE WrestleMania 37 LIVE: Night 2 build-up, Night 1 results as Bobby Lashley BEATS Drew McIntyre – stream, TV, updates

WWE WrestleMania 37 fans are looking ahead to Night 2 after a bumper evening of action in Tampa.

Thousands of wrestling fanatics were on hand to see Bianca Belair beat Sasha Banks, while Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship.

WWE stars usually wait until they’re in the ring before hitting the deck.

But Mandy Rose was left red-faced when she fell victim to the horrific conditions at WrestleMania 37.

As she walked down the ramp alongside tag-team partner Dana Brooke, she slipped over crashing to the floor.

Fortunately for her and wrestling fans, she was uninjured and got back to her feet instantly. Rose, 30, appeared to take it in good spirits and waved to fans who were welcomed into the Raymond James Stadium for the first time in over a year.

Her fall was a sign of things to come after she and Brooke were eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan.

After going viral, Rose was in good humour and could afford to poke fun of herself. She wrote on Twitter: “Leave it to me to find new ways to trend worldwide

BECKY RETURN?

The publisher and editor of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer has said that a surprise Becky Lynch return at WrestleMania 37 can’t be ruled out.

Meltzer said: “I know that it’s been talked about that she shows up in a big truck during the Bayley talk show segment. I was not told that officially that it’s on, but it’s an idea. Then Becky Lynch teased that she was going to do it [on night one.]

“It was not night one, but Bayley was running around during the whole show talking about her talk show inviting [Hulk] Hogan, [Scott] Hall, and [Kevin] Nash and Sean Waltman on the show or something, who all blew her off.

“They certainly teased the idea of something. That was the idea that she shows up in a monster truck at WrestleMania. It could happen. When I watched the show tonight, it was like ‘it’s happening.

BREAKING CHARACTER

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his title on night one of WrestleMania 37.

According to Fightful, the heel champion broke character after the end of the match when the cameras turned off.

Lashley ran towards the end zone of the Raymond James Stadium to meet the fans, who were attending a WWE show for the first time in over a year.

That is where the former MMA star bowed to them as a sign of respect

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff praised WWE’s decision to include YouTuber Logan Paul at WrestleMania 37 and described him as a ‘great choice’ because he will bring a new type of audience to the product.

Bischoff said during the 83 Weeks Podcast: “Those are the people that you really have the power to bring a whole new set of eyeballs to your product and I think Logan Paul’s a great choice.

“He’s not only a major influencer, he loves to go in there and mix it up. He’s an amateur wrestler so he’s got the ground game.

“Add to that, he’s taking his boxing training really seriously so he’s very comfortable going in there and getting banged because if you can’t take one you can’t give one.

“So hey, c’mon, I think that’s one of the more logical celebrity acquisitions that I’ve seen in a long time. Makes sense.