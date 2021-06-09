In these 10 N.J. towns, fewer than half of the residents are vaccinated, state says. While every New Jerseyan age 12 and older is eligible for a vaccine, COVID vaccination rates for some large towns in the state are lagging, Gov. Phil Murphy said at his Wednesday coronavirus briefing.

So far, more than 4.26 million people have been fully vaccinated, and more than 5 million people have received at least their first dose, Murphy said.

But of large cities, Phillipsburg has the lowest vaccinate rate at 40%, Murphy said.

These 10 cities over 10k still have 50% or fewer residents vaccinated, state says

These 10 cities over 10k still have 50% or fewer residents vaccinated, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

It’s followed by Pemberton (41%), Lakewood (42%), Irvington (42%), New Brunswick (43%), East Orange (44%), Camden (48%), Glassboro (49%) and Wallington (49%).

Bridgeton comes it at exactly 50 percent, Murphy said.

Even though the numbers are still low for these cities, “progress has been meaningful,” Murphy said, noting that the state will continue to hold events to reach communities where vaccination rates are lagging.

“We continue to work with local officials in these communities, among many others across the state, to get them the resources they need to move these vaccination rates up to where they should be – and where we know they can be,” Murphy said. “And for young people, especially, now is the time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your friends.”

“We know there is a direct correlation between our steadily increasing vaccination numbers and our steadily decreasing case counts and hospitalizations,” he said.

N.J. reports 14 COVID deaths, 197 cases. Nearly 9M vaccine doses administered.

New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 197 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and an additional 14 confirmed deaths as the state neared its 9 millionth vaccine dose administered with more 4.3 million fully vaccinated residents.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the latest numbers during a COVID-19 briefing in Trenton, noting the climbing vaccination numbers.

“We know there is a direct correlation between our steadily increasing vaccination numbers and our steadily decreasing case counts and hospitalizations,” Murphy said. “It’s not by accident. It is because we have safe and effective vaccines.”

More than 4.26 million people who live, work, or study in New Jersey have now been fully vaccinated at state sites. That includes about 95,000 out-of-state residents who were vaccinated in New Jersey. Nearly 170,000 New Jersey residents have been vaccinated in other states.

The state’s goal is to have 70% of New Jersey’s 6.9 million adults vaccinated by the end of this month. About 61% of adult residents have been fully vaccinated so far. In addition, more than 308,000 first and second vaccine doses have been administered to kids between ages 12 and 17.

More than 5 million people have received at least their first dose at a New Jersey site — about 55% of the state’s 9.2 million residents, according to the state’s numbers.

“Increasingly, this is a pandemic among unvaccinated individuals,” Murphy said.

The state’s seven-day average for new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests is now 228 — down 11% from a week ago and 80% from a month ago.

“We are now consistently reporting our lowest numbers of confirmed cases since last July, when we were in the deepest part of our summer lows,” Murphy said.

There were 436 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or suspected cases across New Jersey as of Tuesday night. Hospitalizations have continued to fall from the peak of the state’s second wave, when 3,873 patients were in hospitals on Dec. 22.

The statewide transmission rate increased slightly to 0.74, up from 0.73 the day before and 0.71 on Monday. But any number under 1 indicates that each new case is leading to less than one additional case.

The positivity rate for tests administered Saturday, the most recent day available, was 1.73%.

New Jersey, an early epicenter of the pandemic, has seen a staggering death toll from the virus. The state of 9.2 million people has now reported 26,316 deaths from complications related to COVID-19 in slightly more than 15 months — 23,631 confirmed and 2,685 considered probable. That’s the most deaths per capita among U.S. states. The probable deaths, which are revised weekly increased by eight on Wednesday.

In all, the Garden State has reported 889,408 total confirmed cases out of more than 14 million tests since it announced its first case March 4, 2020.

The state has also reported 129,083 positive antigen tests during the pandemic. Those cases are considered probable, and health officials have warned that positive antigen tests could overlap with the confirmed PCR tests because they are sometimes given in tandem.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were 436 patients hospitalized with confirmed (342) or suspected (94) COVID-19 cases across New Jersey’s hospitals as of Tuesday night — 17 fewer than the previous night, according to state data.

That included 104 in critical or intensive care (11 more than the night before), with 60 on ventilators (five more).

There were 61 COVID-19 patients discharged Tuesday.

By comparison, hospitalizations peaked at more than 8,300 patients during the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020 and more than 3,800 during the second wave in December.

SCHOOL CASES

New Jersey has reported 281 in-school coronavirus outbreaks, which have resulted in 1,263 cases among students, teachers and school staff this academic year, according to state data.

The state defines school outbreaks as cases where contact tracers determined two or more students or school staff caught or transmitted COVID-19 in the classroom or during academic activities at school. Those numbers do not include students or staff believed to have been infected outside school or cases that can’t be confirmed as in-school outbreaks.

There are about 1.4 million public school students and teachers across the state, though teaching methods amid the outbreak have varied, with some schools teaching in-person, some using a hybrid format and others remaining all-remote.

Murphy has said his executive order allowing for virtual schooling in New Jersey during the pandemic will not be renewed beyond this academic year, which will officially end the option for virtual learning in the fall.

But the governor said students will likely still be required to wear masks when the next academic year begins — though he since added that could change.

AGE BREAKDOWN

Broken down by age, those 30 to 49 years old make up the largest percentage of New Jersey residents who have caught the virus (30.9%), followed by those 50-64 (22.4%), 18-29 (19.9%), 65-79 (10%), 5-17 (10.1%), 80 and older (4.4%) and 0-4 (2.1%).

On average, the virus has been more deadly for older residents, especially those with preexisting conditions. Nearly half the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been among residents 80 and older (45.5%), followed by those 65-79 (33.7%), 50-64 (16.3%), 30-49 (4.1%), 18-29 (0.4%), 5-17 (0%) and 0-4 (0%).

At least 8,058 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been among residents and staff members at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to state data.

There are active outbreaks at 83 facilities, resulting in 849 active cases among residents and 1,276 among staffers. Those numbers have slowed as vaccinations continue at the facilities.

GLOBAL NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 174 million positive COVID-19 cases reported across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.74 million people have died from the coronavirus.

The U.S. has reported more cases than any other nation, at more than 33.3 million, and the most deaths, at more than 598,300.

More than 2.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally.