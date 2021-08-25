Jersey City mayor submits 6,000 petition signatures for releection. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, searching for his 0.33 time period in office, filed extra than 6,000 signed petitions with the City Clerk’s Office Wednesday.

With the cut-off date to publish petitions Aug. 30, a marketing campaign spokesman stated Fulop is predicted to record even extra signatures to earlier than the cut-off date.

The mayor is being challenged through educator and activist Lewis Spears withinside the Nov. 2 election, wherein all 9 City Council seats also are up for grabs. Spears stated he additionally submitted his nominating petitions Wednesday.

“Jersey City citizens apprehend the development our network has made over the last 8 years and aid our imaginative and prescient of persevering with the paintings to make it the fine midsize town in America,” Fulop stated.

“I would really like to in my view thank each resident who signed our petition due to the fact not anything that we’ve performed collectively might be feasible with out their aid. It’s an honor to function Mayor and I promise to retain operating as tough as I can to steer Jersey City forward.”

A marketing campaign spokesman stated the petitions indicates the Fulop marketing campaign’s organizational power and the wide aid from the network.

The mayor is strolling with a complete slate that consists of incumbents Joyce Watterman, Denise Ridley, Daniel Rivera, Richard Boggiano, Mira Prinz-Arey, Jermaine Robinson and Yousef Saleh, and challengers Amy DeGise and Jake Hudnut.

City Council incumbents Rolando Lavarro Jr. and James Solomon, who has filed his petitions, are strolling for reelection, however now no longer at the Team Fulop slate. Other applicants are Tom Zuppa (who has filed his petitions), Kevin Bing, Danielle Freire, Frank Gilmore, June Jones, Elvin Domenici, Joel Brooks, Pero Figueroa, Vernon Richardson, Kristen Zadroga Hart and Chris Gadsden.

The COVID-19 pandemic compelled lots of us to spend months or longer remoted in our homes. Throughout 2020, specialists warned that the aspect consequences of this vital however tough public fitness emergency might be particularly tough for the ones suffering with behavioral fitness situations or a substance use sickness.

Unfortunately, they had been right.

Throughout the country, an envisioned 93,000 Americans had been killed through an unintentional overdose closing year — a 30% boom from 2019. While we prevented this sort of spike, and in reality noticed a discount, in Camden County, 288 of our friends, own circle of relatives, and buddies had been nevertheless misplaced to this debilitating sickness.

While the COVID-19 pandemic nevertheless represents the maximum large public fitness disaster of our lifetimes, it took simply three hundred and sixty five days to expand free, secure and powerful vaccines for the general public that shield in opposition to the virus and dramatically lessen the threat of loss of life from contracting COVID-19.

There isn’t anyt any vaccine for overdoses, and none is at the manner.

Our fine device in preventing the sickness of dependancy is openness, empathy and facts. If we paintings collectively, we will cast off the scourge of opioid-associated deaths from our network, however it isn’t always easy.

As a governing body, our reaction has been strong and varied. First and foremost, we’re persevering with to combat to keep responsible the ones liable for this epidemic. That’s why Camden County is a celebration to proceedings difficult the Sackler own circle of relatives and different businesses liable for peddling risky pills on our citizens.

Three of the county’s foremost drug vendors and Johnson & Johnson have reached a $26 billion agreement settlement to fund remedy and preventative offerings across the country. It’s nevertheless uncertain if even so that it will be sufficient to restore the harm they’ve done.

In the network, our combat to lessen overdoses has been raging for years. Three years ago, the commissioner board released Project SAVE (Substance Abuse Visionary Effort), an competitive attempt to fight opioid use sickness through putting certified social provider experts in municipal courtroom docket structures at some point of the county. The purpose of this system is to interfere as early as feasible with people combatting dependancy and to provide them the offerings they want rather than passing them off to the crook justice system.

Last February, we authorised a pilot software to have a look at how the supply of Fentanyl check strips might effect unintentional overdoses. Fentanyl is a artificial opioid ache reliever this is extraordinarily amazing and deadly, and that is generally making its manner into heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine resources with out detection. Between 2015 and 2019, 66% of suspected heroin submissions contained Fentanyl or a Fentanyl magnificence compound.

We have pressed for remedy and medically assisted remedy exceptionally else. Going lower back to 2014, we brought Operation Save a Life (SAL), which doubled down on our bridge to detox and remedy, and we had been the primary county withinside the country to fund this provider for our citizens. Furthermore, we had been the primary prison withinside the country to provide medicine-assisted remedy to anybody in our facility and upon release. The country Department of Corrections now price range maximum of this software for the county and makes use of it as a version for others.

Additionally, the commissioner board and the Camden County Addiction Awareness Task Force have located almost 3 dozen medicine drop bins at some point of the county in which citizens can effectively take away old, unused or unneeded prescriptions. We labored with Camden County College to create the primary vital overdose recuperation software in South Jersey. And we constructed the Remembrance and Hope Memorial in Timber Creek Park to honor the ones we’ve misplaced and to elevate public consciousness approximately the continued consequences of the opioid disaster.

Each of those tasks has been a hit to various stages through changing the previous drug abuse prevention strategies of old, which had been rooted in stigmatization and punitive responses, with damage discount and empathy. This is simplest a small sampling of our evolving and developing programming withinside the county, however even at some point of the pandemic, we’ve saved a laser-like attention in this public fitness disaster.

Still, we will’t preserve development on this combat with out the ongoing aid of our network. As the pandemic starts to subside way to our vaccination efforts, I urge you now no longer to overlook approximately the opposite public fitness epidemic that has plagued the US for the closing 20 years.

The fine region to begin is through touring Camden County’s Mental Health and Addiction webweb page for extra facts approximately county packages aimed toward preventing opioid use sickness, and for a complete listing of to be had sources for the ones presently suffering with dependancy. If you or a person you recognize is suffering, there may be usually assist to be had.

Louis Cappelli is the director of the Camden County Board of Commissioners and a founding member of the Camden County Addiction Awareness Task Force.