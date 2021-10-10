WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) looks to defend his title Saturday night as he steps into the ring once again against Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in Fury vs. Wilder 3. The fight was originally scheduled to take place during the summer, but had to be postponed when Fury tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Fury vs. Wilder III is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The first bout between Fury and Wilder ended with a draw, leading into a rematch that ended with Fury taking the win in a seven-round knockout. Will Wilder tie up the series, or will Fury close the door on the series? We’ll find out Saturday night. Saturday night’s action will be split up between the prelims and the main event. The prelims will be available to watch on TV via ESPN2 and via streaming services like fuboTV. Meanwhile, the main card is set to air as a pay-per-view event, which will be available via ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV. Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: Live stream, fight start time, TV, how to watch boxing PPV

How to watch Fury vs. Wilder III

What time does coverage start? Where can I watch it on TV? Saturday’s event is set to start at 7 p.m. EST, with the main cast set to start at 9 p.m. EST and the main event expected to start after 11 p.m. EST. The Wilder-Fury fight will not be on conventional TV channels. Instead, viewers can order the fight through a streaming device or their cable provider via ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV.

When will the actual Fury vs. Wilder fight start? The boxers are expected to make their walks to the ring sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight EST.

Live stream: ESPN+ | FOX Sports PPV – Fans can catch the event through a variety of devices and services, from computers and tablets to smart TVs using the ESPN and FOX Sports apps.

Pay-per-view price: How much does the fight cost? – Saturday night’s PPV will cost $79.99. However, viewers looking to watch on ESPN+ will need to sign up for a subscription as well. Those viewers can sign up for the fight and an annual subscription to ESPN+ for $84.98.

Fury vs. Wilder III Card: Full list of fights | Spread, line, betting odds (via Oddshark)

Tyson Fury (-290) vs. Deontay Wilder (+225), WBC heavyweight championship

Frank Sanchez Faure (-205) vs. Efe Ajagba (+155), heavyweight

Adam Kownacki (-240) vs. Robert Helenius (+180), heavyweight

Jared Anderson (-2500) vs. Vladimir Tereshkin (+1000), heavyweight

Prelims

Edgar Berlanga (-5000) vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres (+1400) super middleweight

Julian Williams (-1400) vs. Vladimir Hernandez (+700) super welterweight

Early Prelims

Robeisy Ramirez Carrazana (-600) vs. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz (+375), featherweight

Rances Barthelemy vs. TBA, 10 rounds

Viktor Vykhryst (-10000) vs. Mike Marshall (+1700), heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Cesar Cantu, featherweight

The WBC and lineal heavyweight championships are on the line on Saturday night when champion Tyson Fury puts the titles on the line against Deontay Wilder. The long-awaited third fight between the two takes place on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two men battled to a draw in their first meeting, with Fury largely dominating the fight aside from suffering two knockdowns. In the rematch, Fury again dominated, this time scoring a seventh-round stoppage. Wilder has refused to accept the result of the rematch as legitimate and has bulked up to try and offset Fury’s size advantage in the trilogy.

The undercard fills out in a big way with three more heavyweight contests. No more may be bigger than the rematch between Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius in a featured bout. Kowancki is looking for revenge after a shocking upset knockout loss in March 2020 — just before the onset of the pandemic — when the veteran Helenius stopped him in front of his hometown fans. Plus, some top prospects, including Jared Anderson and Edgar Berlanga, get showcase opportunities on the undercard.