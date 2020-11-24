This report studies the Aerogel Blanket market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Aerogel Blanket market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Aerogel is the lightest mesoporous solid material present on Earth. It is derived by the replacement of liquid component of gel with a gas. It comprises an interconnected nanostructure network with a minimum porosity of 50%. Aerogels are extremely porous and have low thermal conductivity that make them ideal insulation materials.

The key players covered in this study: Aspen Aerogel, Cabot Corporation, Svenska Aerogel AB, Acoustiblok UK, Active Aerogels, Airglass AB, Dow Corning Corporation, Nano High-Tech, American Aerogel Corporation, JIOS Aerogel Corporation, BASF SE, Aerogel Technologies LLC.

In general, aerogels are available in several forms such as blankets, particles/powders, panels, and blocks among others. Among all, blankets are the most commonly used form of aerogels, owing to its ease of handling. Blankets are formed with the combination of silica aerogels and flexible fibers. In case of piping insulations, blankets are convenient for wrapping oil refinery pipes with suitable sheets. The market for blanket aerogel have witnessed tremendous growth in the European region. Eco-friendly initiatives taken by the government and growing concerns about vehicle ambience are the significant factors driving the growth of the European blanket aerogels market. However, high cost of production has hampered the growth of the blanket aerogels market in Europe.

In 2019, the market size of Blanket Aerogel is 220 million US$ and it will reach 970 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Market Segment by Product Type

Below 5 Millimeters Thicknesses

5-8 Millimeters Thicknesses

Above 8 Millimeters Thicknesses

Market Segment by Application

Building insulation

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Electronics

Apparel

Other

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Aerogel Blanket market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026. To understand the structure of Aerogel Blanket market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Aerogel Blanket players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aerogel Blanket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Aerogel Blanket submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

