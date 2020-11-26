Global Healthcare EDI Market: Overview

Management of data such as patient history records, emergency services records, and medication data is of critical importance in the healthcare industry. Healthcare professionals are acknowledging systems that are capable of managing massive data in an efficient, systematic, and easily accessible manner.

As a result, electronic data interchange (EDI) is being implemented across all sub-divisions of the industry. Some of the key applications of healthcare EDI systems are medical and dental patient database management, insurance and reimbursement data management, and clinical trials and regulatory data management. Their common modes of delivery include VAN, P2P, mobile, and cloud.

The research report was compiled taking into account the various important aspects of the global healthcare EDI market. It examines factors trends and opportunities in the market and the extent to which they impact the growth. It also evaluates the competitive nature and offers a regional breakdown of the market. It profiles the key companies operating in the market and analysis their business strategies, latest development, and cost and revenue structure. There is a separate section of recommendations by industrial experts for the existing as well as emerging players in the market. The report also covers the applications and technologies involved.

Global Healthcare EDI Market: Drivers and Restraints

The expanding base of patients owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is leading to the generation of massive data. This, in turn, is creating a staggering volume of demand for healthcare EDI systems. The rapidly increasing clinical trials and research and development activities in the healthcare sector are also creating large amounts of data, which in turn is supplementing the growth of the market. Moreover, incessant advancements in technologies pertaining to EDI systems are boosting their scope of applications, thereby working in favor of the market. Furthermore, the rising number of end users such as hospitals and private payers and increasing emphasis on reimbursement and insurance claims are augmenting the market.

On the flip side, the high costs of these systems are hampering their widespread adoption. In addition, limited technological access in rural and underdeveloped areas is hindering the growth of the market. The technical issues related to these systems can lead to a loss of data, which in turn is negatively impacting the growth of the market.

Global Healthcare EDI Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key regions covered in the report are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Europe and North America will command a substantial cumulative share in the market throughout the forecast period. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure along with well-developed technological networks is propelling the growth of these regions. The growing geriatric population is also impacting the growth of these regions positively since aged people require more healthcare services.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register tremendous growth during the review period. The expanding base of patients, increasing emphasis on technological advancements, and rising awareness regarding the merits of EDI systems are providing a fillip to the market in the region.

Global Healthcare EDI Market: Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies operating in the global healthcare EDI market are focusing towards expanding their shares through technological advancements and research and development activities. Some of the key players in the market are GE Healthcare, Capario Inc., SSI Group Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Passport Health Communication Inc., and Optum Inc.

