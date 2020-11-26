Urethral stricture is a chronic disease in which the urethral opening becomes narrow due to injuries, scars, genetic disorders and infections, such as a sexually transmitted diseases moreover its usage in the treatment of kidney stones is found common. Stricture can happen at any point from the bladder to the tip of the penis. This affects the flow of urine and occurs mostly in men. The individual is not able to empty the urinary bladder despite having the urge to urinate. In the ureteral stricture treatment urethral stents, catheters or dilators are employed to maintain the flow and hold the ureter open.

The stents are made of biomaterials that are highly durable and decrease discomfort. The stents are thin tubes most often 9-10 inches in length, temporarily placed in the body till the blockage is removed. Catheters also have the same function as that of stents but the urine collects in the bladder and leads into a drainage bag. It is often used by elderly people who suffer from severe injuries for a lifelong period. Also urethral dilators are used which stretches the urethra and makes it possible for the urine to pass. Early detection and treatment of urinary diseases minimize the spread leading to secondary infections. With rising prevalence of these incidences, the market for urethral stricture treatment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Factors Driving the Urethral Stricture Treatment Market

The urethral stricture treatment market is driven by increasing number of treatment of prostate cancers, injuries, poor dietary habits, kidney stones, protein and vitamin supplements, obesity and many more medical conditions requiring urethral stents, dilators and catheters. Stents are made of biomaterials, with development and growth in the composition they are designed to minimize the discomfort and encrustation. Besides, the stents there are indwelling and external catheters. They are designed to remain stable once placed in the urethra while the external catheters are used for the men who suffer from mental disabilities.

This device covers the head of the penis and leads to the drainage bag. Moreover, the urethral stricture treatment market is growing as the stents and catheters are easy to insert and remove at any time with no major surgeries required. Also, the patient gets relived from the symptom immediately upon their insertion. However, due to the lack of expert surgeons, dislocation of the stents and catheters are experienced in many cases which lead to infections and blockages. Although the effects are temporary and disappear once they are removed but until then the patients may have a feeling of not completely emptying the bladder and suffer from bladder muscle spasms. Sometimes due to the implantation of the catheters, patients can suffer from inflammation and enlargement of the prostrate as it is placed just under the bladder which can lead to infection. These factors are responsible and aggravate the medical and R&D departments to overcome the deficiencies for better alternatives to come for urethral stricture treatment market.

Regional Market Outlook

North America following Europe is expected to gain robust growth due to increased number of surgeries. Other than the prime markets, emerging economies such as Asia pacific and Latin America are expected to grow at a high rate with the awareness programs and increasing urethral surgeries. In addition, the government is providing reimbursement plans and better healthcare facilities for the growing population, which is contributing to the growth of the urethral stricture treatment market. The availability of new bio-compatible products in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to further spur the revenue growth of the markets in the respective regions over the forecast period.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players in the global urethral stricture treatment market are C. R. Bard, Inc, Amecath, Uromed, MedNova, Allium Medical, Surgimedik, Cook Medical Inc., Mednova, Taewoong Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Urotech, Coloplast Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Pnn Medical A/S. The global urethral stricture treatment market is compact with less number of players. Allium Medical, a new player, has entered into the market with some uniqueness in the composition and better bio-compatibility in its products.

Small-Scale Manufacturers/Providers Medium-Scale Manufacturers/Providers Large-Scale Manufacturers/Providers Pnn Medical A/S

Coloplast Ltd

Surgimedik

Taewoong Medical Allium Medical

C. R. Bard, Inc

Teleflex Incorporated

MedNova

Amecath

Uromed Cook Medical Inc

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

