Traditional non-adherent dressing is non adhesive gauze or pad which is ideal for open wounds that have light to moderate exudate. In general, traditional non-adherent dressing are of two type’s synthetic non-woven gauze and cotton based woven gauze. Traditional Non-adherent dressing does not stick with wound even when wound heals. When this dressing are remove from wound it will not cause any pain though these product will not disrupt with any wound nor it will leave any residue. Non-adherent dressing require a secondary dressing such as bandage to tie it around. Traditional non-adherent dressing maintain the moist environment around the wound which lead to faster recovery of wound. Sterile traditional non-adherent dressing are antiseptics which kill micro-organisms that interfere or cause infection.

The primary factors driving the growth of traditional non-adherent dressings market are increasing prevalence of acute wound such as cuts and burns. Beside that availability of extended product line for dressings and increasing adoption of wound care products among the consumer will propel the growth of traditional non-adherent dressings market. The healthcare facilities are focusing on the implementation of several educational programme to raise awareness among healthcare professionals about wound management will upsurge the demand for traditional non-adherent dressings in near future. Lack of skilled professionals in under developed economies for the treatment of chronic wounds will responsible for sluggish growth of this market. Low awareness regarding the available treatment options for wounds and their possible treatment modalities available in the market are factors expected to restrain demand for these products.

The global traditional non-adherent dressings market is classified on the basis of product type, wound type, end user and region.

Based on product type, traditional non-adherent dressings market is segmented into following:

Adaptic Non-Adherent Dressing Gauze

Non-Adherent Petrolatum Gauze

Non-Adherent Pad

Others

Based on wound type, traditional non-adherent dressings market is segmented into following:

Acute Wounds Surgical Wounds Traumatic Wounds Burns

Chronic Wounds Vascular Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Diabetic Foot Ulcers Others



Based on end user, traditional non-adherent dressings Patches market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clincs

Long-term Care Centers

Community Centers

Homecare Settings

Traditional non-adherent dressing market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due rising prevalence of chronic wound such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers and pressure ulcers. The incidences of acute and chronic wounds continue grow at rapid pace in the emerging countries like India and China. This rapid rise in the incidences of wounds will lead to increased penetration and adoption of wound dressing among the middle class population in the emerging countries. Companies in traditional non-adherent dressings market are actively engaging in mergers, acquisitions and partnerships in order to strengthen their product portfolio and increase market share. These companies are also focusing on development of novel wound care products to enhance the healing time of chronic wound and burns. Leading manufacturer are also focusing to expand their regional presence in the emerging geographies such as APAC and MEA by collaborating with the distributers.

On the basis of geography, traditional non-adherent dressings market is classified in seven key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global traditional non-adherent dressings market due high prevalence of chronic wounds. After North America traditional non-adherent dressings market will followed by Western Europe and APEJ. The increasing adoption of wound care products is responsible for robust growth traditional non-adherent dressings market in Western Europe region. APEJ region will also show noteworthy growth for traditional non-adherent dressings market owing to rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer in India and China. MEA and Latin America is expected to be less lucrative market for traditional non-adherent dressings due lack of awareness among consumer about wound care products.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of traditional non-adherent dressings market are 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Derma Sciences, Johnson and Johnson Service Inc, Medline Industries Lmt., Smith & Nephew plc., Advancis Medical, Crawford Healthcare Limited, DeRoyal Industries, Inc, Drawtex.

