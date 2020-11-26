Cheshire Media

Health and Safety

North America and Europe to be on the top pedestal in the Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics market between 2020 and 2030

Bykalyani

Nov 26, 2020 , , , , , , , ,

Conjunctivitis is also known as pink eye, since the inflammation of the conjunctiva of the eye due to infection makes the white part of the eye to look red or pink in color. Neonatal Conjunctivitis is also known as Opthalmia Neonatorum. Neonatal conjunctivitis manifests in the infant within the first 28 days of being born. It is generally acquired during the passage of the neonate through the infected birth canal. Neonatal conjunctivitis by non-sexually transmitted bacteria is less common when compared to the infection caused by sexually transmitted organisms. Some of the common microorganisms that cause the infection include Chlamydia trachomatis, Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermis, Esterichia coli, Neisseria gonorrhea, other gram-negative bacteria and Herpes Simplex Virus. Neonatal Conjunctivitis can be caused not only by bacteria but also by chemical agents and viral agents. Definitive laboratory testing is required for proper diagnosis and identification of the causative organism. However, prophylactic treatment could be used to reduce the incidence of neonatal conjunctivitis this includes the use of silver nitrate that could prevent any infections in the neonate.

Factor Driving Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics

Increasing birth rate across the world drives the growth of the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics market. Furthermore, the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases in particular neonatal conjunctivitis also drives the growth of the market. Increased awareness and screening of pregnant females for sexually transmitted diseases increases the treatment and precaution rate for neonatal conjunctivitis there by driving the growth of the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics market. Increasing R&D investments in new drug development is also fueling the growth of the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23158

Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics

Chemically induced neonatal conjunctivitis generally recovers on its own and thus does not require any treatment. Given the high incidence of neonatal conjunctivitis, especially with Chlamydia conjunctivitis, systemic therapy is generally opted in such cases. A 14 day course of erythromycin is prescribed to most patients. Although macrolide antibiotics such as azithromycin, clarithromycin and roxithromycin may be more affective in cases of infection with Chlamydia, they are not well studied in neonatal conjunctivitis. Gonococcal conjunctivitis in neonates can be treated with ceftriaxone that is administered either intramuscularly or intravenously. Herpetic conjunctivitis in neonates can be treated using topical trifluridine solution.

Regional Market Outlook

Globally, the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutic market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market for neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics. High prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and increasing awareness about neonatal conjunctivitis are some of the driving factors for the growth of the market in North America. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate since the region is a highly lucrative market for neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics. This is also due to the prevalence of infection and poor hygiene conditions in the developing countries.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key participants in the non-union fractures market are Merck & Co. Inc., Akorn Inc, Pfizer, Bayer AG, and others.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/23158

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Administration

  • Oral
  • Topical
  • Intramuscular and intravenous

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Drug Stores
  • E-Commerce

Key data points covered in report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Market by treatment administration, by distribution channel and region
  • Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa by test type, end user and country segments
  • Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
  • Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Market Size & Forecast, 2018-2026
  • Competition & Companies involved

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23158

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

 

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

By kalyani

Related Post

All News Finance Health and Safety

Volleyball Market 2020 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players like Mikasa, Molten, Tachikara, Wilson, Spalding, STAR, Under Armour, Baden, Lanhua, LeeSheng, Train, Li-Ning, and More?

Nov 26, 2020 Alex
All News Finance Health and Safety

Eyeglasses Market Report, History And Forecast 2020-2027, Breakdown Data By Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types And Application

Nov 26, 2020 Alex
All News Finance Health and Safety

Sportswear Market Next Big Thing | Major Player Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, ASICS, Patagonia, Marmot, THE NORTH FACE, Burton, Volcom, Montbell, Obermeyer

Nov 26, 2020 Alex

You missed

All News

Global Whey Protein Market Size (Volume and Value) And Growth to 2026 Shared in Latest Research

Nov 26, 2020 Mangesh
All News

Global Doppler Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market 2020-2025 Demand and Insights Analysis Report

Nov 26, 2020 Inside Market Reports
All News

Polyolefins Market Outlook, Opportunities and Forecasts Report 2020-2026

Nov 26, 2020 Mangesh
All News

High Speed Cameras Market Outlook; Development Trends, Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2026

Nov 26, 2020 Mangesh