Rectal pressure monitoring catheters are used to measure pressure inside the rectum and large intestine for evaluation purposes. Rectal pressure monitoring is often done to evaluate the strength of the muscles of the rectum, anal sphincter, and large intestine. It is commonly performed in people suffering from fecal incontinence, constipation, and Hirschsprung’s disease in children (blockage in the large intestine). Fecal incontinence is known as loss of voluntary control of bowels.

Fecal incontinence often occurs in the elderly as well as in case of damage during childbirth. The test involves the insertion of a rectal pressure monitoring catheter through the anus, which passes through the sphincter and into the rectum. A small balloon is attached to one end of the rectal pressure monitoring catheter that is inserted into the rectum. It swells inside the rectum and squeezes the muscles and nerves in the anus and rectum. The other end of the rectal pressure monitoring catheter is attached to a machine to measure the pressure created during the relaxation and contraction of the balloon.

Increasing prevalence of abdominal diseases that lead to conditions affecting bowel movements is expected to drive the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market. In addition, global increase in geriatric population that suffers from fecal incontinence is expected to propel the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market. Moreover, increase in the prevalence of damage associated with childbirth is expected to contribute to the growth of the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market. Rectal pressure monitoring is a high-resolution process and gives high-end evaluation. In addition, awareness about the management of conditions, such as fecal incontinence and constipation, among the general population is expected to propel the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market. Constipation is a general phenomenon in the U.S., which affects approximately 20% of the general population and is more common in the elderly population as compared to the younger population. This is also driving rectal pressure monitoring catheter market. Thus, rectal pressure monitoring provides important diagnostic insights in determining the type of treatment to be followed, which is another important factor driving rectal the pressure monitoring catheter market.

However, fluid-filled rectal pressure monitoring catheters are more expensive, which is likely to restrain the growth of the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market. Though fluid-filled rectal pressure monitoring catheters stay in position for a longer period, they are likely to cause necrosis or erosion. Rectal pressure monitoring cannot be performed in patients with diarrhea or bleeding, which is another factor hampering the growth of the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market.

The global rectal pressure monitoring catheter market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

Based on the product type, the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market is segmented into:

Double lumen rectal pressure monitoring Double lumen rectal pressure monitoring with silicon balloon Double lumen rectal pressure monitoring with latex balloon

Single lumen rectal pressure monitoring

Based on the end user, the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic labs

Worldwide increase in the number of people suffering from constipation and fecal incontinence is expected to contribute to the growth of the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market. The introduction of advanced technology in rectal pressure monitoring catheters helps in better diagnosis. Since constipation affects the elderly population more as compared to the younger population, the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market is expected to grow steadily. By product type, the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market is expected to be dominated by double lumen rectal pressure monitoring catheters with silicon balloons, since catheters with latex balloons can cause irritation to the wall of the anus and rectum. By end user, the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market is expected to be dominated by the hospital segment owing to higher adoption. Rectal pressure monitoring catheter manufacturers are focusing on spreading awareness and on mergers & acquisitions to improve their market footprint.

On the basis of geography, the global rectal pressure monitoring catheter market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominating the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market due to widespread awareness and high prevalence of conditions such as constipation and fecal incontinence among the general population. Europe is the second most lucrative rectal pressure monitoring catheter market. Asia Pacific is consider an emerging rectal pressure monitoring catheter market owing to the large population coupled with increasing awareness about treatment options. Middle East and Africa remains the least lucrative rectal pressure monitoring catheter market due to low treatment-seeking rates.

Major players in the rectal pressure monitoring catheter market include Mediplus, Cook Medical, SNA-MED, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Gaeltec Devices Ltd., The Prometheus Group, and Ashlar Medical, LLC, among others.

