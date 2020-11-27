Global DNA Polymerase Market: Overview

DNA polymerase is an enzyme which is necessary for assembling the nucleotides together on the DNA strand. DNA polymerase was discovered by Dr. Arthur Kornberg in 1955 in an E.coli cell. He had first discovered the DNA polymerase I. DNA polymerase is also an essential enzyme for DNA replication. With each cell division, DNA polymerase is required for the duplication of the cell’s DNA. It is through this that the genetic information is passed from one generation to the other.

DNA polymerase functions by adding new nucleotide at the 3’ end of the new DNA strand. DNA polymerase also helps in correcting the mistakes in the new synthesized strand by the process known as ‘proofreading.’ In this process, incorrect coupling is recognized by DNA polymerase which then reverses its direction by one base pair. The incorrect part is further removed by the process called as excision. DNA polymerase is essential for the process of transcription and translation which results in protein synthesis.

Global DNA Polymerase Market: Drivers and Restraints

There is a huge potential for the growth of the DNA polymerase market with the increasing incidence of cancer, neurological disorders, genetic mutation, and due to the increasing number of chronic diseases. According to WHO, the number of deaths due to cancer is expected to increase more than 70% over a decade. Also, increasing number of recombinant medicines for treating chronic diseases will drive the growth of the DNA polymerase market.

Increasing crime across globe will boost the use of DNA polymerase in forensic testing such as DNA fingerprinting, which will drive the growth of the market. However, few restraining factors such as high cost, ethical issues, and stringent regulatory approval are likely to slow the growth of the DNA polymerase market.

Global DNA Polymerase Market: Key Segments

The DNA polymerase market is segmented in terms of cell type, therapeutic application, according to the reagents used, end users, and geography. According to cell type, the DNA polymerase market is segmented into prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Prokaryotes are further segmented into DNA polymerase I, DNA polymerase II, DNA polymerase III, DNA polymerase IV, and DNA polymerase V. Based on Eukaryotes, the DNA polymerase market is further segmented into DNA polymerase α, δ and € and DNA polymerase γ.

In terms of therapeutic application, DNA polymerase is used in treating cancer, neuro-generative diseases, genetic disorders, and also in forensic labs. Based on reagents used, the DNA polymerase market is segmented into antibodies, primers, buffers, and other reagents used. In terms of end users, the market is segmented into biotechnology companies, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and forensic laboratories.

According to geography, the DNA polymerase market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the DNA polymerase market in terms of geography due to extensive research carried out in this region and also due to well-structured healthcare facilities with advanced treatments. Europe is the second largest market for DNA polymerase due to wide-ranging research activities carried out in this region with all major companies owning high stakes in the region. Increasing mergers and acquisitions with medical technology being widely used has facilitated the growth of the DNA polymerase market.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market backed by countries such as India, China, and Japan. Increasing interest of top players in this region due to improving economic conditions and developing healthcare infrastructure are the major drivers of the DNA polymerase market. Also, extensive research carried out in this region and growing awareness regarding genetic testing is an important factor for the growth of the market. Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets and are expected to expand at a significant growth rate.

Global DNA Polymerase Market: Key Players

The top players in the DNA polymerase market are Novus, Excell Bio, Biomiga, Stratagene, SYGNIS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Finnzymes, Cyagen, Tiangen, Genetimes and others.

