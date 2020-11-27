Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables are medical devices designed for the treatment of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and sleep apnea etc. They are commonly used in most of the surgical procedures as well. The respiratory and anesthesia disposables market include airway management devices such as endotracheal tube and tracheostomy tube, anaesthesia drug delivery devices, masks and cannula etc. Disposable devices are single use devices intended to prevent cross-patient contamination. However, these devices are costlier as compared to their re-usable counterparts. A balance between use of disposables and re-usable requires an assessment of patient safety, the available facilities and cost. Disposables save time to patients and healthcare professionals and thus reduce economic burden on hospitals along with prevention of infection. Most of the disposable equipment are made of polypropylene, polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride.

The key factor driving the growth of the global Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables market is the increasing caseload of respiratory diseases owing to environmental pollution, smoking and sedentary life style. Treatment of a group of diseases such as asthma, Bronchiectasis, Chronic obstructive lung disease, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchitis and emphysema, Chronic rhinosinusitis, Hypersensitivity pneumonitis, sleep apnea, lung cancer and lung fibrosis require disposable devices, adding to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of these devices in traumatic conditions, ICUs and emergency departments is pushing the market growth up. However, there are factors which can impede market growth, which include complications of airway management, difficult intubation, high failure rate of emergency cannula cricothyroidotomy, deaths due to aspiration and high prices.

Global Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables market has been segmented on the basis of types, applications, patient group, construction material, end user and region.

Based on types, the global Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables market is segmented into:

Laryngoscope

Endotracheal Tube

Tracheostomy Tube

Breathing Bag

Resuscitator

Catheter Systems

Airways

Condenser Humidifier

Masks

Nasal Cannula

Stericiser

Filters

Others

Based on the applications, the Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables market is segmented into:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Surgical Procedures

Emergency Use

Based on patient group, Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables market is segmented into the following:

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

Based on end user, Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

Global Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables market is highly fragmented due to the presence of multiple players. The overall market is expected to grow in future due to increasing caseload of respiratory diseases and traumas. According to the data of the World Health Organization, severe respiratory diseases such as asthma account for around 250,000 deaths across the globe annually and it is expected that over 100 million deaths would be added over next 20 years due to urbanization, increasing pollution and population.

Geographically, Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, incidences of respiratory disorders are increasing with an increase in the proportion of the world’s population living in urban areas. Developed countries such as North America and European countries have a high prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders along with rising numbers of accidents, both pushing the use of respiratory and anesthesia disposables up and hence driving market growth. The market in Asian countries is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to a large population base in need of healthcare services. India and China account for a huge number of patients suffering from serious respiratory diseases and causalities because of accidents, creating a need for the respiratory and anesthesia disposables. Currently, African countries lack healthcare services, hence the market growth is not significant, but it may witness a stupendous growth as the governments along with NGOs and financial grants provided by philanthropists are working towards betterment of healthcare services in the region.

Few global players in the global Respiratory and Anesthesia Disposables market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BD, ResMed, SunMed, Westmed, Inc., ARMSTRONG MEDICAL, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc., Airways Corporation, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc and Ambu.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

