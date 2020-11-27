Topical drugs are used for the application where body surfaces such as the skin or mucous membranes to treat ailments. OTC Topical drugs are epicutaneous medication that are applied in the skin directly. The large range of classes included in the topical drugs are creams, foams, gels, lotions and ointments. The advantage of reduced side effects to the other organ. Disadvantage of topical formulation is that it is time consuming, complicated and uncomfortable sometimes. Topical drug formulation are made up in a vehicle or base which is made specific to the site of the body or type of skin. The amount of ingredients observed in the skin totally depends upon type of skin.

The different type of formulation of OTC topical drugs includes lotions, creams, ointment, gel, paste etc. Lotions that are usually thicker than a solution and contains oil and water or alcohol. Cream which is thicker than a lotion and usually maintains a shape of 50/50 emulsion of oil and water, it often requires preservatives and maintains the moisture. Ointment is semi-solid, water-free or nearly 80% oil. No need for preservative son contact allergy is rare in case of ointments. Ointments usually contains wool fat, emulsifying wax, macrogols, vegetable oils, beeswax, paraffin etc. Gels are aqueous or alcoholic semisolid emulsion. Paste form of topical drugs are concentrated suspension of oil, water and powder. Aerosol or spray form of topical drug are solutions with pressurized propellant.

The global market for OTC Topical drugs market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of patent cliff for topical drugs. The key drivers of the market are the increasing prevalence of skin diseases, allergic cases due to increasing pollution and other diseases. Moreover, the increasing incidence of skin cancer due to changing lifestyle, exposure to harmful carcinogens is also expected to act as the fuel to the growth of OTC Topical drugs market and is expected to drive the market within the forecast period of 2017-2027. However, use of other medication and the companies focus to introduce better innovative topical drug is expected to hinder the growth of OTC topical drug market.

The OTC Topical drugs is classified on the basis of Indication, drug class, dosage form, distribution channel and geography.

Based on Indication, the global OTC Topical drugs is segmented into the following:

Skin Diseases Acne Psoriasis

Pain Management

Eye and Ear care

Others

Based on Drug Class, the global OTC Topical drugs is segmented into the following:

Analgesics

Antibiotics

Antifungal

Antipruritic (Anti-Itch)

Astringents

Others

Based on Dosage form, the global OTC Topical drugs is segmented into the following

Solid Dosage forms

Liquid Dosage forms

Semi Solid Dosage forms

By Distribution Channel, the global OTC Topical drugs is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

The increasing awareness among population regarding the use of several OTC topical drugs is one of the major reason to drive the market. Based on the drug class OTC Topical drugs are divided based on the distribution channel such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and drug stores.

By regional presence, OTC Topical drugs is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the OTC Topical drugs due to better healthcare facilities and increased cases of skin diseases. Europe and APAC is expected to hold large market share in global OTC Topical drugs. The increasing focus towards better healthcare system and the increasing geriatric population in APAC region is expected to grow the OTC Topical drugs market in this region.

Some of the major players in global OTC Topical drugs includes Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Abbott, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.

