Ketoprofen is an analgesic, under the class of medication known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). Ketoprofen is used for the treatment of pain, fever and inflammation. Ketoprofen acts on cyclooxygenase enzyme, to reduce the levels of prostaglandin chemicals, which causes fever, pain and inflammation. Ketoprofen is effective in treating conditions such as osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylosis, gout, lower back pain, sprain, pain after surgery and rheumatoid arthritis. However, ketoprofen has various side effects such as loss of appetite, nausea, headaches, stomach pain, liver problems, vomiting and indigestion. In addition, ketoprofen may also cause fatal blood vessels and heart problems. Some of the medicines, such as aspirin, lithium, ACE inhibitors, ciclosporin, pentoxifylline, warfarin and methotrexate, interact with ketoprofen leading to various complications. Ketoprofen interacts with these medicines and causes complications such as blood pressure lowering and lithium toxicity.

Europe dominates the global market for ketoprofen due to large number of aging population and increasing junk food habits and sedentary lifestyle. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global ketoprofen market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing ketoprofen markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for ketoprofen market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising government funding.

In recent times there is increased use of ketoprofen due to increasing aging population. Increased healthcare expenditure, increasing sedentary lifestyle, increasing prevalence of obesity and increasing prevalence of bone and joint disorders are some of the key factors driving the growth for the global ketoprofen market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness and increasing number of surgeries are also fuelling the growth of the global ketoprofen market. However, strict regulations for approval of the drug and side-effects of ketoprofen are some the major factors restraining the growth for the global ketoprofen market.

Broaden application of ketoprofen would develop opportunity for the global ketoprofen market. However, introduction of new therapeutic analgesics and herbal products could lead a challenge for the global ketoprofen market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global ketoprofen market are

Sanofi

Hubei Xunda

Boehringer Ingelheim

Schein Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Jiuzhou.

