Digestive distress treatment comprises of the treatment of liver and digestive tract diseases this comprises of stomach, gallbladder, pancreas, colon, duodenum, biliary tract, small intestine, and others. According to the study conducted by Scleroderma Foundation in 2014, after skin, the digestive system is the most commonly affected organ system in people, and globally about 75-90% of all patients suffer from digestive problem treatment. The majority of a digestive problem are caused due to the lifestyle, aging population having weak digestive system and day to day activities. There are various effects of aging on digestive system such as the development of diverticulosis, and digestive tract disorder which comprises of constipation this is due to consuming certain drugs. With age many adults are affected by esophageal contractions, peptic ulcer disease, lactose intolerance, and other type of digestive disorder. Apart from this there are various conditions that are caused such as acute pancreatitis, heartburn, intestinal failure, obesity, ulcers, gastroparesis, diarrhea, constipation, and rest of these digestive problems are very common and treatable if correct lifestyle measures are taken and by using over-the-counter remedies. Moreover rise in aging population coupled with increasing sedentary lifestyle and high prevalence of digestion related diseases have led to rising demand for digestive distress treatment market over the forecast period.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), out of total population 6.7% of the U.S. adults are diagnosed with ulcers. Also there are 51 million of the U.S. population that visits emergency departments for diagnosis of digestive system diseases. Increasing incidence of digestive diseases and the rising aging population globally are factors that are leading to growth of digestive distress treatment market globally. High prevalence of gastroparesis attributed to diabetes or unknown cause has created an incremental opportunity for digestive treatment market over forecast period.

Development of novel products such as the domperidone drug for the treatment of gastric disorder is expected to create market opportunities for digestive problem treatment market over the forecast period. Also government and companies’ initiatives for better understanding efficacy of these drugs and digestive problem treatments is likely to drive the growth of digestive distress treatment market over forecast period. However digestive distress treatment market has some restraints such as lack of clinical evidence for improvement of prescription drugs and less number of effective clinical trials is expected to hinder the growth of the digestive distress treatment market.

The global digestive problem treatment market is segmented on the basis of indication, product form, treatment type, and regional presence:

Segmentation by anatomy

Upper GI Tract

Lower GI Tract

Segmentation by indication

Acid Reflux

Peptic Ulcers

Abdominal Pain

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Diarrhea

Gallstones

Diverticulitis

Others

Segmentation by distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Specialty Clinics

The rise in the incidence of digestive diseases and digestive disorders is expected to boost the digestive distress treatment market over the forecast period. Also the implementation of healthier lifestyles by consumers will boost the demand for digestive problem treatment products. In addition to better awareness among the general population, educating each patient about their treatment and digestive disease treatments is expected to drive the digestive distress treatment market during the forecast period.

Geographically the digestive distress treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA region.

North America followed by Europe is dominating the digestive problem treatment market owing to high incidence of digestive disease, ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome in these regions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016 there are total 15.9 million of people in the U.S. that are diagnosed with an ulcer. In Asia Pacific region the digestive problem treatment market is expected to register substantial growth owing to rising geriatric population in this region and growing awareness among general population regarding the significance of the digestive problem treatments, in turn, is expected to further fuel the digestive problem treatment market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the digestive problem treatment market is expected to register significant growth in the near future due to factors such as increasing incidence of digestive disease and sedentary lifestyle.

Some of the companies in the Digestive Problem Treatment market are:

Mylan N.V. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

Elan Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

