Power injection infusion is used for injecting contrast media into the bloodstream which further enables visualization for diagnosis using x-ray, computed tomography, magnetic resonance and other medical imaging modality. Power injection infusion facilitates consistent flow rate and volume of concentrated contrast media in the targeted area during medical imaging. This enable better visualization and maximum enhancement in a small duration of time. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018 there were estimated 795,000 suffered from the stroke in the U.S.

There has been a shift of focus among healthcare companies to develop coronavirus test kit due to Covid-19. Reduction in diagnosis and treatment adoption rate owing to decreased visits to healthcare facilities is expected to delay the growth of power injection infusion market. Delay of manufacturing activities and supply chain disruption will have short term negative impact on market growth rate.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular heart disorders is expected to drive the growth of market. The rise in geriatric population is expected to rise demand for power injection infusion market. Advancement of technology and adoption of interventional radiology procedures is expected to fuel the market growth. Increasing new product development and approvals by the leading innovative players is expected to fuel the growth of power injection infusion market. For instance, in 2017 Bayer launched its Medrad MRXperion, a magnetic resonance injection system after receiving approval from U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lower diagnosis rate is challenging factor for power injection infusion market growth. Safety concerns with flow rate and volume of contrast media is expected to hamper growth.

The global power injection infusion market is classified based on product type, modality, indication, end-user and region.

Based on product type, the power injection infusion market is segmented into the following:

Single Lumen Catheter Systems

Double Lumen Catheter Systems

Based on the modality, the power injection infusion market is segmented into the following:

Attachable Catheters

Pre-Attached Catheters

Based on the indication, the power injection infusion market is segmented into the following:

Stroke

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Vascular Diseases

Physical Injuries

Digestive Disorders

Based on the End User, the power injection infusion market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostics Laboratories

Interventional Radiology Centres

Others

Single Lumen Catheter holds major revenue share in power injection infusion market. Whereas, based on modality attachable catheters are expected to observe significant growth rate due to easy operability during the forecast period. Cardiovascular diseases account for a major contribution to the power injection infusion market with increasing prevalence. Cancer will hold a major share of power injection infusion market in the coming decade with the increasing diagnosis. Whereas, based on end-user diagnostics laboratories will continue to dominate the power injection infusion market followed by the interventional radiology centres.

North America will continue to dominate the power injection infusion market in the coming decade with increased research and development in the region. The high rate of prevalence of cardiovascular disease and cancer increases the demand for power injection infusion market in North America. Europe is the second leading region in power injection infusion market with the availability of advanced technology. Europe also focuses on investment towards research and development activities making it lucrative in power injection infusion market. Asia-pacific is lucrative with a higher growth rate in the power injection infusion market during the forecast period owing to rise in healthcare expenditure in the region. The increasing number of domestic players in Asia-Pacific makes it lucrative for power injection infusion market growth. The Middle East and Africa are expected to observe the least growth in power injection infusion market due to less healthcare expenditure in the region.

Some key players contributing to the power injection infusion market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Bayer Healthcare, TekMed Pty Ltd., Covidien, AngioDynamics, Bracco S.p.A, Medtron AG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Ulrich GmBH and others.

The report on power injection infusion market covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2019

Market Size & Forecast 2020 to 2030

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for power injection infusion market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report on power injection infusion market highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size

Recent industry trends

Key competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

