Global Healthcare Equipment Market: Overview

Healthcare equipment find utilization in providing a wide variety of healthcare services to patients, thereby diminishing patient and starting the process of quicker and better healing procedure. There has been a rise in demand for healthcare equipment due to expanding population across the globe along with that augmented awareness about self-monitoring of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes is likely to support growth of the global healthcare equipment market in the near future.

Type, applications, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global healthcare equipment market has been classified.

Global Healthcare Equipment Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global healthcare equipment market is mentioned as below:

In September 2019, leading American healthcare company, Baxter International Inc., acquired UK-based Cheetah Medical, Inc. This acquisition is estimated to widen the product portfolio of Baxter in specialized patient monitoring.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global healthcare equipment market comprise the below-mentioned:

Braun Melsungen Ag

Lincare Holdings Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Baxter International Inc.

American Homepatient Inc.

Medtronics Inc.

Global Healthcare Equipment Market: Key Trends

The global healthcare equipment market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Demand to Ride on the Back of Technological Progress and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising incidences of chronic diseases is anticipated to support expansion of the global healthcare equipment market over the forecast timeframe. Increased prevalence of diseases like kidney failure, cancer, and respiratory disorder is likely to drive the demand for healthcare equipment in the years to come.

Technological progress made in the healthcare sector is likely to emerge as an important growth factor of the market. Rise in disposable income of consumers, cost advantages, and expanding base of ageing population is likely to augur well for the global healthcare equipment market in the near future.

Global Healthcare Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to present highly lucrative growth opportunities for the global healthcare equipment market over the timeframe of assessment, from 2020 to 2030. Presence of a huge patient base together with increased disposable income to boost the market in Asia Pacific.

