Global Gynecology and Urodynamics Market: Snapshot

The global gynecology and urodynamics market is anticipated to attain a high demand on the back of the increasing prevalence of problems related to the urinary system caused due to pregnancy, injuries, chronic diseases, and increasing age. Urodynamic testing could be of different types and conducted for reasons such as surgery, painful urination, problems starting a urine stream, strong and sudden urges to urinate, incontinence or involuntary release of urine with laughing, sneezing, or coughing, leaking urine, and frequent urination. Most of the tests focus on the ability of the bladder to empty completely and steadily.

From precise measurement to simple observation with the help of specialized tools, there could be a range of urodynamic tests offered in the global gynecology and urodynamics market. The cystometry test measures the fullness of the bladder when the urge to urinate is felt, the amount of pressure built up inside it when storing urine, and how much it could hold. First, the bladder is emptied completely with the help of a catheter. Then it is filled with warm water using a specialized catheter equipped with a cystometer. The pressure in the rectum is also measured with the help of another catheter.

The measurement of leak point pressure could be highly demanded in the global gynecology and urodynamics market owing to the increasing incidence of incontinence. The patient may be asked to shift positions or cough or hold their mouth and nose to apply abdominal pressure when trying to exhale. This helps the doctor to examine the patient’s sphincter muscles. Later, a pressure flow study is conducted to evaluate bladder outlet obstruction occurring after a urinary incontinence surgical procedure or with a fallen bladder.

In the foreseeable future, the global gynecology and urodynamics market is expected to showcase growth with additional factors in the loop.

Gynecology is the study of female reproductive system which includes urodynamic testing. Urodynamics refers to the use of various procedures and devices for examining the bladder’s ability to store and release urine steadily and completely. Urodynamics helps physicians to understand bladder functions and sphincter muscles. It acts as a diagnostic tool for determining the nature and exact cause of urological symptoms. Some of the symptoms studied under urodynamics are difficulty in emptying the bladder completely, recurrent urinary infections, frequent urination and incontinence.

The gynecology and urodynamics market is categorized as follows:

Device type

Colposcopes

Endometrial resection

Female sterilization

Fluid management

Hysteroscopes

Vacuum curettage

Urodynamic devices

Uroflowmeters

Cystometers

Electromyograms

Video urodynamic systems

Ambulatory urodynamic systems

Disposable devices

Globally, North America and Europe represent the leading markets for gynecology and urodynamic products owing to growing elderly population and technological advances in these regions. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America are expected to show rapid growth in this market due to high incidences of urological disorders and increase in awareness of women seeking such treatments frequently.

Some of the key factors driving the global gynecology and urodynamics market are availability of expanded treatment options and improved medical reimbursement and private insurance policies. Moreover, growing aging population and rising incidences of urological problems are further propelling the demand for urodynamics testing. Requirement of surgical procedure and associated significant costs may pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Some of the market players contributing to the gynecology and urodynamics market include American Medical Systems, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Covidien Ltd., ETHICON, Inc., Urodynamix Technologies Ltd., HealthTronics, Inc., Life-Tech, Inc., Medical Measurement Systems, SRS Medical Systems, Inc., Millar Instruments, Inc. and Neomedix Systems.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

