Bronchoscopy is the most common interventional pulmonology procedures performed through the bronchoscope. Bronchoscopy can be performed through reusable bronchoscopes or single use bronchoscopes. Single use bronchoscope or reusable bronchoscope both are intended for use during endoscopic examination, diagnosis, and treatment of airways and tracheobronchial tree. The condition such as COPD, tumors, lung cancer, airway stenosis, pneumonia, bronchitis, and other lung infections are can be diagnosed through single use bronchoscope. Nowadays, single use bronchoscopes are gaining more traction compared to reusable bronchoscopes. Single use bronchoscopes are the better alternative for reusable devices as it reduces the high risk of infection and critical illness. In most of the studies, it found that reusable bronchoscope is still contaminated after cleaning. Therefore, healthcare professionals are shifting towards single use bronchoscopes as it reduces the risk of infection. Moreover, the single use bronchoscopes have minimized the cost associated with cleaning and reprocessing to reduce the risk of cross infection. Single use bronchoscopes are safe, effective, protect patients from bacteria, pathogens, and virus that cause illness and even death.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25891

Single use bronchoscopes market is growing with significant rate due to the demand large number of advantages over reusable bronchoscope. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is the major driving factor of the single use bronchoscope market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 251 million people are affected by COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases) globally in 2016. Moreover, American Cancer Society estimates around 234,030 new cases of lung cancer in 2018. Growing number of cases of lung cancers are also created high demand of single use bronchoscope over the forecast period. Increasing use of tobacco and cigarettes is boosting the number of respiratory disorders. Increasing launch of cost-effective single use bronchoscope is another factor expected favor the growth of single use bronchoscope market. Increasing adoption of endoscopic procedures and surgeries are the major driving factor of single use bronchoscope market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, stringent regulatory rule related to hospital acquired infection are propelling the growth of the single use bronchoscope market over the forecast period. Increasing number of geriatric population and changing environmental conditions favor the growth of single use bronchoscope market.

The global single use bronchoscopes market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type

Flexible

Rigid

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

To receive Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/25891

By product type, flexible single use bronchoscope segment is expected to gain large share in the single use bronchoscopes market due to the ease of access of effective site and diagnosis. Single use bronchoscope market is expected to gain strong market growth over the forecast period due to increasing health care professionals inclination towards cost-effective single use bronchoscope. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on the launch of the new product to fulfill the unmet need of surgeon which expected to favor the growth of single use bronchoscope over the forecast period.

Regionally, the global single use bronchoscopes market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global single use bronchoscopes market owing to strong reimbursement policies and presence of a larger number of well-established players. Europe also shows the second largest market in the single use bronchoscopes market due to the increasing number of surgeries and high adoption of endoscopic procedures. The single use bronchoscopes market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, increasing per capita income. Moreover, growing technological advancements, government funding, and support are another factors expected to favor the growth of single use bronchoscope market in the Asia Pacific.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25891

Some of the players operating in the global single use bronchoscopes market are Ambu A/S, Neoscope Inc., Axess Vision Technology, Cogentix Medical Inc., Valtronic and others. Growing demography and economy in developing countries are expected to offer good opportunities for single use bronchoscopes market players.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com