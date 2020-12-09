Heart related disorders are mostly inherited from parents to their children. Cardiovascular genomic diagnostics testing helps in detecting these inherited diseases such as cardiac channelopathies and congenital heart diseases. Besides cardiovascular genomic diagnostics can also be helpful for family members who have risks of developing heart problems. These genetic disorders affect by impairing development of blood vessels which leads to onset of heart diseases. Therefore, cardiovascular genomic diagnostics help in identification of genetic deformities for saving lives. The technology used for cardiovascular genomic diagnostics testing are NGS (Next generation Sequencing) and Multiplex Ligation-Dependent Probe Amplification (MLPA). These technologies in cardiovascular genomic diagnostics tests read the genetic content of the deceased DNA to identify the changes in its sequence

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28258

The global cardiovascular genomic diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user

On the basis of test type, the cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market is segmented into:

Predictive Testing Genetic Susceptibility Test Predictive Diagnostics Population Screening

Carrier Screening

Prenatal Testing

Genotyping

On the basis of disease indication, the cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market is segmented into:

Congenital Heart Disease

Cardiac Channelopathies

Familial Hyper-Cholestrolaemia

Cardiomyopathies

Others

On the basis of technological platform, the cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market is segmented into:

Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Multiplex Ligation-Dependent Probe Amplification (MLPA)

On the basis of end users, the cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market is segmented into:

Hospital Laboratories’

Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

To receive Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/28258

The growing prevalence of heart diseases such as congenital heart disease, is expected to be the major factors that will drive the growth of the cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market over the forecast period. According to CDC, in 2013, heart disease was the leading cause of death in the US for amongst all the races. It is estimated that 1 in every 200 people inherit some form of heart disease and undergo cardiovascular genomic diagnostics. Besides, unhealthy eating and lifestyle practice increases the chances of cardiovascular disease and this drives the cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market. The market of cardiovascular genomic diagnostics help in diagnosis, prognosis, and management of heart related diseases. Also, the cardiovascular genomic diagnostics test is able to differentiate and confirm the diseased state from other sources. The cardiovascular genomic diagnostics testing also helps in the management of treatment options, which suppress the cardiac events. Cardiovascular genomic diagnostics testing kits provide rapid results with great efficiency.

Cardiovascular genomic diagnostics testing are used to prevent lives of patients. According to CDC, approximately 86 million people around the world suffer from at least one type of cardiovascular disease. The procedure of cardiovascular genomic diagnostics are easy to perform and the results are obtained within 4-8 weeks. The global market for cardiovascular genomic diagnostics is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market is expected to increase due to rise in cardiac disorders amongst all age group population. Carrier screening undertaken by the government and implementation of mass screening programs is also expected to increase the demand for cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market. Both East and South Asia are anticipated to witness robust growth in cardiovascular genomic diagnostics over the forecast period owing to increase demand of these predictive tests in the developing economies of this region.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/28258

Geographically, North America is anticipated to be the leading market in the global cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market owing to the increasing number of cardiac diseases. Moreover, the regional market will also rise due to the technological advancement as well as stringent patient care and safety in the region. The cardiovascular genomic diagnostics markets in the South and East Asia are also anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR due to product expansion offerings by the major global players. In addition, cardiovascular genomic diagnostics is poised to improve the health of population globally by decreasing rate of heart attack and congenital heart diseases. Europe is expected to have the second largest share in the global cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market throughout the forecast period

Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global cardiovascular genomic diagnostics market include Gnome Diagnostics, Color Genomics, Inc., Creative Diagnostics Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Admera Health, Blueprint Genetics Oy., Merck KGaA, MP Biomedicals, LLC., Helix OpCo LLC, CENTOGENE AG, and Oasis Diagnostics Corporation. These players are adopting sophisticated techniques in the development of cardiovascular genomic diagnostics which will help them for expansion of their product offerings, strengthen geographical presence, and gain strong market share.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com