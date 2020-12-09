Radiotherapy marker is a special type of marker which is used during the image-guided radiation therapy. Radiotherapy marker as also referred as fiducial markers. The main function of radiotherapy markers is to locate the tumor location which allows the medical professionals to perform the radiotherapy with greater accuracy. The accuracy of radiotherapy markers also helps to deliver the maximum radiation dose to the tumor without hampering the healthy tissues. Before having radiation therapy with radiotherapy markers, medical professionals instruct the patient regarding the preparation of treatment. A patient needs to stop few medications such as aspirin, NSAIDs, or blood thinners some days before the procedure. Radiotherapy markers are implanted inside the patient body using a delivery device which looks quite similar as a biopsy needle. Radiotherapy markers are placed inside the patient body into the area of the lesion with the help of computed tomography or ultrasound.

The primary factor driving the growth of Radiotherapy Markers market is increasing the prevalence of prostate cancer. Moreover, radiotherapy markers provide a greater accuracy to the medical professional to use radiation therapy for treatment of tumor will boost the demand of radiotherapy markers market. Also, the rising adoption of radiotherapy markers for the treatment of cancer will propel the growth of radiotherapy markers market over the forecast period. Additionally, rising application of radiotherapy markers for the therapeutic and diagnostic purpose will propel the growth of radiotherapy markers market. The high cost of gold radiotherapy markers is the major factor hampering the growth of radiotherapy markers market. Also, the scarcity of medical professional in Latin America and MEA will deter the growth of Radiotherapy Markers market over the forecast period.

The global radiotherapy markers market is classified on the basis of product type, modality, indication, end user and region.

Based on product type, radiotherapy markers market is segmented into following:

Polymer-Based Markers

Liquid-Based Markers

Pure Gold Markers

Metal-Based Markers

Based on modality, radiotherapy markers market is segmented into following:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

CT/CBCT

Tomotherapy

Proton Therapy

Linac

Cyberknife

Based on indication, radiotherapy markers market is segmented into following:

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others

Based on end user, radiotherapy markers market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Radiotherapy Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

The rising prevalence of prostate cancer is the key factor which is propelling the growth of Radiotherapy Markers market. According to CDC, 13 out of 100 American will have prostate cancer in their lifetime. Also according to the study by American Cancer Society’s there are 164,690 cases of cancer are diagnosed in America during 2017. Radiotherapy Markers market is highly consolidating though 60-70% of market share holds by tier 1 players. By product type, the pure gold market segment will dominate the Radiotherapy Markers market in term of revenue which is then followed by the metal base biomarker. By indication, prostate cancer segment will gain more than half of the revenue share of global Radiotherapy Markers market which is then followed by breast cancer. Among all end user, the hospital segment will gain the majority of the market share of Radiotherapy Markers market while radiotherapy center segment will grow at a faster rate.

North America is expected to dominate the global Radiotherapy Markers market due increasing the prevalence of prostate cancer. After North America Radiotherapy Markers market is then followed by Europe due to high healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to show the faster growth for global radiotherapy markers market owing to rising patient pool suffering from breast cancer in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to show delayed growth for Radiotherapy Markers market due to lack of healthcare infrastructure and the limited number of medical professionals. India, Russia and Brazil are among few emerging countries in Radiotherapy Markers market.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Radiotherapy Markers are Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Innovative Oncology Solutions, IBA, IZI Medical Products, alphaXRT, Carbon Medical Technologies, CIVCO, Nanovi A/S, Stellar Medicaland, Best Medical International Inc., others.

