Glucosamine is a naturally occurring amino acid that is typically found in the cartilage of joints. Glucosamine is considered to be the precursor in the biochemical synthesis of glycosylated lipids and proteins. It has various applications in medical conditions like arthritis and osteoarthritis and is commercially produced by the hydrolysis of crustacean exoskeletons. Glucosamine supplements have various other applications, such as, improving gut health & digestion and treating inflammatory bowel disease. Glucosamine supplements also possess anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, glucosamine supplements are highly preferred with patients dealing with joint and bone pain and also, for patients suffering from TMJ (temporo-manibular joint) disorder. Also, glucosamine supplements are commercially used for various cosmetic products that aids in promoting removal of dead skin (exfoliation), forming connective tissues, and hydration of the skin.

Consistently rising elderly population and increase in prevalence of bone and joint related disorders like arthritis and osteoporosis across the globe, are few of the primary factors that is are responsible for the boost in demand for glucosamine supplements during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in disposable income is tremendously pushing personal grooming and healthy growth of hair and skin. Rising need for glucosamine supplements for its cosmetic properties might also fuel market growth for glucosamine supplements throughout the forecast period. However, lack of awareness on the advantages of glucosamine supplements in developing regions and key substitutes available in the market for glucosamine supplements like, collagens, omega 3 fatty acids, and herbal fish oils might create hindrance in the market growth for glucosamine supplements during the forecast period. Also, a paradigm shift towards combination of dietary supplements from standalone formulations might also obstruct market growth for glucosamine supplements.

On the basis of Application, Glucosamine Supplements Market can be segmented as:

Nutritional Dietary Supplements

Osteoporosis

Arthritis

Cosmetic Products

Others

On the basis of Form, Glucosamine Supplements Market can be segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

Capsules

Tablets

Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, Glucosamine Supplements Market can be segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail-order Pharmacies

Others

Collagens, omega 3 fatty acids, and fish oils with herbal ingredients like amla (Indian Gooseberry) and turmeric are potential substitutes for glucosamine supplements. Major concerns related to chondroitin sourcing is anticipated to adversely affect the glucosamine supplements market further decreasing the popularity of these supplements over the years. The market for glucosamine supplements is expected to witness increment in concerns related to the supply of raw materials and quality of the products. Control of supply chain and traceability is also projected to adversely affect the glucosamine supplements market, majorly for the Asia-Pacific region. Stringent regulatory scenario across the globe for use of glucosamine supplements in treatment of medical conditions might create hindrance for the market growth. In addition, glucosamine supplements existing in the market has also been increasingly used to manufacture nutritional dietary supplements.

Geographically, global glucosamine supplements market is segmented into regions viz. North America, South Asia, Latin America, East Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America’s glucosamine supplements market is expanding because of large presence of glucosamine supplements manufacturers and increasing availability of glucosamine supplements across the region. The Asia-pacific market for glucosamine supplements is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period due to increase in healthcare expenditure and increasing incidence of joint & bone related diseases, and large number of glucosamine supplements launched over the decade in the region. Europe market for glucosamine supplements is also expected to contribute a significant revenue share in the global market for glucosamine supplements owing it to improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness on the advantages of glucosamine supplements, and growing demand for healthy skin and hair.

Some of the global glucosamine supplements market participants identified across the value chain include: Hecht Assistant, Cypress Diagnostics, Paul Marienfeld, Comdek Industrial, HemoCue, Danaher Corporation, KPG Products, GE Healthcare, Nutraceutix Inc, and Nava medic ASA.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

